|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors have called the 56th Annual general meeting of the Company through video conferencing on Zoom App on Monday 30th Sept 2024 at 03.00 PM to setting out the ordinary business to be transacted thereat together with the Annual Report for FY 2023-2024. Read less.. Scrutinizers Report for AGM 30.09.2024 is annexed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.