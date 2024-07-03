TMT (I) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1976 as a private limited company, TMT (I) (TMTL) was converted into a Public Company on 7 Sep.92. The Company was promoted by T G Veera Prasad. It came out with a Rs 240-lac public issue in Sep.93 to part-finance the setting up of facilities for manufacturing machinery for the pulp and paper industry and for chemical recovery systems.TMTLs products include raw material handling equipment, batch / continuous cooking plants, paper machines, etc. The companys major clients are Mahy Knoory & Company, Dubai; West Coast Paper Mills, Ballarpur Industries, etc. It has tied-up with Young II Iron Works, South Korea, for tissue paper machinery; Warburton Holgate, UK, for speciality papers; Degremont India, a subsidiary of Degremont, France, for pollution control systems and other companies for bio-mithonisation systems, heat exchangers, etc. In 2017-18, the company diversified into distillery units and entered into a joint venture with Demerara Distillers, Guyana, for setting up a 100% EOU in India.In 2020-21, the Company had business operations in the civil contract works.