SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹4.75
Prev. Close₹4.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.75
Day's Low₹4.75
52 Week's High₹4.75
52 Week's Low₹3.21
Book Value₹-12.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.95
4.95
4.95
4.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.98
-10.56
-8.95
-8.07
Net Worth
-6.03
-5.61
-4
-3.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.15
0.32
0.3
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-53.64
8.14
-6.57
305.31
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.26
-0.28
-0.29
As % of sales
27.36
81.55
93.4
88.79
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.1
-0.05
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.67
-0.71
-0.35
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.18
2
-0.35
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.64
8.14
-6.57
305.31
Op profit growth
417.57
91.25
224.47
19.08
EBIT growth
417.81
100.5
415.78
-14.64
Net profit growth
417.81
100.5
415.78
-14.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
T G V Prasad
Non Executive Director
Bhim shankaram Kanda
Independent Director
Bondili Bala Prasad Singh
Whole-time Director
Venu Krishna Kishore babu Pasam
Independent Director
Sunitha Markonda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonam Jain
Independent Director
Mahipal Reddy Saddi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TMT (I) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1976 as a private limited company, TMT (I) (TMTL) was converted into a Public Company on 7 Sep.92. The Company was promoted by T G Veera Prasad. It came out with a Rs 240-lac public issue in Sep.93 to part-finance the setting up of facilities for manufacturing machinery for the pulp and paper industry and for chemical recovery systems.TMTLs products include raw material handling equipment, batch / continuous cooking plants, paper machines, etc. The companys major clients are Mahy Knoory & Company, Dubai; West Coast Paper Mills, Ballarpur Industries, etc. It has tied-up with Young II Iron Works, South Korea, for tissue paper machinery; Warburton Holgate, UK, for speciality papers; Degremont India, a subsidiary of Degremont, France, for pollution control systems and other companies for bio-mithonisation systems, heat exchangers, etc. In 2017-18, the company diversified into distillery units and entered into a joint venture with Demerara Distillers, Guyana, for setting up a 100% EOU in India.In 2020-21, the Company had business operations in the civil contract works.
The TMT I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TMT I Ltd is ₹2.35 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of TMT I Ltd is 0 and -0.39 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TMT I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TMT I Ltd is ₹3.21 and ₹4.75 as of 30 Dec ‘24
TMT I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 33.42%, 1 Year at 47.98%, 6 Month at 20.87%, 3 Month at 4.86% and 1 Month at 4.85%.
