TMT (I) Ltd Share Price

4.75
(4.86%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.75
  • Day's High4.75
  • 52 Wk High4.75
  • Prev. Close4.53
  • Day's Low4.75
  • 52 Wk Low 3.21
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-12.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.35
  • Div. Yield0
TMT (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

4.75

Prev. Close

4.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.75

Day's Low

4.75

52 Week's High

4.75

52 Week's Low

3.21

Book Value

-12.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TMT (I) Ltd Corporate Action

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TMT (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TMT (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 50.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TMT (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.95

4.95

4.95

4.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.98

-10.56

-8.95

-8.07

Net Worth

-6.03

-5.61

-4

-3.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.15

0.32

0.3

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-53.64

8.14

-6.57

305.31

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.26

-0.28

-0.29

As % of sales

27.36

81.55

93.4

88.79

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.1

-0.05

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.67

-0.71

-0.35

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.18

2

-0.35

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.64

8.14

-6.57

305.31

Op profit growth

417.57

91.25

224.47

19.08

EBIT growth

417.81

100.5

415.78

-14.64

Net profit growth

417.81

100.5

415.78

-14.64

TMT (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TMT (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

T G V Prasad

Non Executive Director

Bhim shankaram Kanda

Independent Director

Bondili Bala Prasad Singh

Whole-time Director

Venu Krishna Kishore babu Pasam

Independent Director

Sunitha Markonda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonam Jain

Independent Director

Mahipal Reddy Saddi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TMT (I) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1976 as a private limited company, TMT (I) (TMTL) was converted into a Public Company on 7 Sep.92. The Company was promoted by T G Veera Prasad. It came out with a Rs 240-lac public issue in Sep.93 to part-finance the setting up of facilities for manufacturing machinery for the pulp and paper industry and for chemical recovery systems.TMTLs products include raw material handling equipment, batch / continuous cooking plants, paper machines, etc. The companys major clients are Mahy Knoory & Company, Dubai; West Coast Paper Mills, Ballarpur Industries, etc. It has tied-up with Young II Iron Works, South Korea, for tissue paper machinery; Warburton Holgate, UK, for speciality papers; Degremont India, a subsidiary of Degremont, France, for pollution control systems and other companies for bio-mithonisation systems, heat exchangers, etc. In 2017-18, the company diversified into distillery units and entered into a joint venture with Demerara Distillers, Guyana, for setting up a 100% EOU in India.In 2020-21, the Company had business operations in the civil contract works.
Company FAQs

What is the TMT I Ltd share price today?

The TMT I Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of TMT I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TMT I Ltd is ₹2.35 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of TMT I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TMT I Ltd is 0 and -0.39 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TMT I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TMT I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TMT I Ltd is ₹3.21 and ₹4.75 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of TMT I Ltd?

TMT I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 33.42%, 1 Year at 47.98%, 6 Month at 20.87%, 3 Month at 4.86% and 1 Month at 4.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TMT I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TMT I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.48 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 50.46 %

