|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.15
0.32
0.3
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-53.64
8.14
-6.57
305.31
Raw materials
-0.04
-0.26
-0.28
-0.29
As % of sales
27.36
81.55
93.4
88.79
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.1
-0.05
-0.02
As % of sales
185.93
32.09
17.94
8.53
Other costs
-3.5
-0.66
-0.33
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,290.48
201.62
110.37
37.72
Operating profit
-3.67
-0.71
-0.37
-0.11
OPM
-2,403.78
-215.27
-121.73
-35.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.04
Profit before tax
-3.67
-0.71
-0.35
-0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.67
-0.71
-0.35
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.67
-0.71
-0.35
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
417.81
100.5
415.78
-14.64
NPM
-2,403.78
-215.17
-116.06
-21.02
