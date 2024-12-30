iifl-logo-icon 1
TMT (I) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.75
(4.86%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.15

0.32

0.3

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-53.64

8.14

-6.57

305.31

Raw materials

-0.04

-0.26

-0.28

-0.29

As % of sales

27.36

81.55

93.4

88.79

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.1

-0.05

-0.02

As % of sales

185.93

32.09

17.94

8.53

Other costs

-3.5

-0.66

-0.33

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,290.48

201.62

110.37

37.72

Operating profit

-3.67

-0.71

-0.37

-0.11

OPM

-2,403.78

-215.27

-121.73

-35.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.04

Profit before tax

-3.67

-0.71

-0.35

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.67

-0.71

-0.35

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.67

-0.71

-0.35

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

417.81

100.5

415.78

-14.64

NPM

-2,403.78

-215.17

-116.06

-21.02

