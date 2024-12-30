iifl-logo-icon 1
TMT (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

4.75
(4.86%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.95

4.95

4.95

4.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.98

-10.56

-8.95

-8.07

Net Worth

-6.03

-5.61

-4

-3.12

Minority Interest

Debt

6.49

6.15

5.81

5.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.46

0.54

1.81

2.35

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.41

0.49

0.42

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.02

-0.02

1.24

1.96

Inventories

0

0

0.21

0.21

Inventory Days

501.13

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.06

0.09

0.62

Debtor Days

1,479.53

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.13

1.16

1.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.11

-0.14

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.1

-0.08

-0.07

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.14

0.21

Total Assets

0.47

0.54

1.82

2.36

