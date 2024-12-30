TMT (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.95
4.95
4.95
4.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.98
-10.56
-8.95
-8.07
Net Worth
-6.03
-5.61
-4
-3.12
Minority Interest
Debt
6.49
6.15
5.81
5.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.46
0.54
1.81
2.35
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.41
0.49
0.42
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.02
-0.02
1.24
1.96
Inventories
0
0
0.21
0.21
Inventory Days
501.13
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.06
0.09
0.62
Debtor Days
1,479.53
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.13
1.16
1.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.11
-0.14
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.1
-0.08
-0.07
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.14
0.21
Total Assets
0.47
0.54
1.82
2.36
