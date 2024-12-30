TMT (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.67
-0.71
-0.35
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.18
2
-0.35
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-6.85
1.28
-0.7
0.68
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.85
1.28
-0.7
0.68
Equity raised
-8.84
-7.32
-6.42
-5.63
Investing
0.06
-0.15
-0.05
0.09
Financing
10.58
7.51
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.06
1.32
-7.18
-4.86
No Record Found
