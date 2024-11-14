Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half ended September 30th 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Mahipal Reddy Saddi (DIN: 02103315) as Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Appointment of company secretary

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024