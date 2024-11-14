iifl-logo-icon 1
TMT (I) Ltd Board Meeting

4.75
(4.86%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TMT (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half ended September 30th 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Mahipal Reddy Saddi (DIN: 02103315) as Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Appointment of company secretary
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
TMT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un- audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

