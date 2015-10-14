TO THE MEMBERS OF TORRENT CABLES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Torrent Cables Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015, and its profits and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For C. C. CHOKSHI & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 101876W) Gaurav J. Shah Place : Ahmedabad Partner Date : 21-05-2015 (Membership No. 35701)

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

(1) In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the Management as per the verification plan adopted by the Company, which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(2) In respect of its inventory:

(a) As explained to us, inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory and no discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weaknesses in such internal control system.

(5) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from public within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

(6) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(7) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues :

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears, as at 31st March, 2015 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Cess which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2015 on account of disputes are given below:

Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the Amount relates Amount involved (Rs. in lakhs) Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales tax Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeal) 2002-03 and 2003-04 428.75 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Tax, Interest and Penalty Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeal) 01-04-2008 to 31-03-2009 54.14 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Tax and Interest Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeal) 01-04-2009 to 31-03-2010 32.90 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Tax and Interest Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeal) 01-04-2010 to 31-03-2011 43.87 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-tax demand Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeal) Assessment Year 2011-12 405.36

(d) The Company has been generally regular in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and Rules made thereunder within time.

(8) The Company does not have accumulated losses as at 31st March 2015 and the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(9) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and debenture holders.

(10) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and financial institutions.

(11) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year and did not have any outstanding loans taken in previous years.

(12) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.