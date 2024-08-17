iifl-logo-icon 1
Torrent Cables Ltd Share Price

163.4
(0.37%)
Oct 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Torrent Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

162

Prev. Close

162.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2.95

Day's High

166

Day's Low

162

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

198.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.52

P/E

17.82

EPS

9.17

Divi. Yield

0.61

Torrent Cables Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Torrent Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Torrent Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:10 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Torrent Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

161.98

159.8

157.02

142.59

Net Worth

170.58

168.4

165.62

151.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

271.59

215.59

376.11

320.27

yoy growth (%)

25.97

-42.67

17.43

27.52

Raw materials

-214.76

-168.89

-299.56

-243.18

As % of sales

79.07

78.34

79.64

75.92

Employee costs

-14.82

-12.55

-12.11

-9.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

2.8

5.39

24.24

26.05

Depreciation

-7.95

-7.42

-7.84

-7.61

Tax paid

0.56

-1.08

-6.32

-6.76

Working capital

3.26

12.26

15.34

16.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.97

-42.67

17.43

27.52

Op profit growth

2.74

-76.31

-4.49

130.41

EBIT growth

-41.11

-78.44

-5.84

171.17

Net profit growth

-21.96

-75.92

-7.08

180.61

No Record Found

Torrent Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Torrent Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rohit C Mehta

Director

V S Parikh

Director

Prafull Anubhai

Director

V A Shah

Director

Jayesh Desai

Director (In-Charge) & CEO

Raghu Parakh

Company Secretary

Abhinav Mathur

Director

Renu Challu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Torrent Cables Ltd

Summary

Torrent Gujarat Biotech was incorporated on 22 Mar.91 to manufacture 1000 mmu pa of penicillin-G. The company was jointly promoted by Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Exports and the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation. The Torrent group has 40% equity stake while GIIC controls around 11% in the company. Commercial production of penicillin-G commenced in Jun.95.Taking advantage of the liberalised policy, the company has decided to enhance its capacity to 1500 mmu pa. Subsequently, it decided to set up production facilities to manufacture 180 tpa of semi-synthetic penicillin (SSP), 70 tpa of semi-synthetic cephalosporin (SSC) and drug intermediates -- 6-APA and 7-ADCA -- as a measure of forward integration. The project was part-financed by a rights issue in Sep.95. The company has joined the consortium of leading international manufacturers of penicillin-G by becoming a member of Panlabs, US. It has entered into an agreement with Panlab to supply cultures, information on fermentation conditions and yields obtained in shake flasks, covering a period of 5 years between 1994 and 1998.During 1999-2000, the company has been declared as a Sick Industrial Company by BIFR on September 24, 1999 and appoints IFCI Ltd as operating agency. IFCI had submitted an revival scheme and BIFR asked IFCI to resubmit the modified scheme as per its direction. The company has successfully received Sanction of the Rehabilitation Scheme on 10th March 2003 from BIFR.
