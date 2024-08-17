SectorCables
Open₹162
Prev. Close₹162.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.95
Day's High₹166
Day's Low₹162
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹198.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.52
P/E17.82
EPS9.17
Divi. Yield0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
161.98
159.8
157.02
142.59
Net Worth
170.58
168.4
165.62
151.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
271.59
215.59
376.11
320.27
yoy growth (%)
25.97
-42.67
17.43
27.52
Raw materials
-214.76
-168.89
-299.56
-243.18
As % of sales
79.07
78.34
79.64
75.92
Employee costs
-14.82
-12.55
-12.11
-9.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
2.8
5.39
24.24
26.05
Depreciation
-7.95
-7.42
-7.84
-7.61
Tax paid
0.56
-1.08
-6.32
-6.76
Working capital
3.26
12.26
15.34
16.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.97
-42.67
17.43
27.52
Op profit growth
2.74
-76.31
-4.49
130.41
EBIT growth
-41.11
-78.44
-5.84
171.17
Net profit growth
-21.96
-75.92
-7.08
180.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rohit C Mehta
Director
V S Parikh
Director
Prafull Anubhai
Director
V A Shah
Director
Jayesh Desai
Director (In-Charge) & CEO
Raghu Parakh
Company Secretary
Abhinav Mathur
Director
Renu Challu
Reports by Torrent Cables Ltd
Summary
Torrent Gujarat Biotech was incorporated on 22 Mar.91 to manufacture 1000 mmu pa of penicillin-G. The company was jointly promoted by Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Exports and the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation. The Torrent group has 40% equity stake while GIIC controls around 11% in the company. Commercial production of penicillin-G commenced in Jun.95.Taking advantage of the liberalised policy, the company has decided to enhance its capacity to 1500 mmu pa. Subsequently, it decided to set up production facilities to manufacture 180 tpa of semi-synthetic penicillin (SSP), 70 tpa of semi-synthetic cephalosporin (SSC) and drug intermediates -- 6-APA and 7-ADCA -- as a measure of forward integration. The project was part-financed by a rights issue in Sep.95. The company has joined the consortium of leading international manufacturers of penicillin-G by becoming a member of Panlabs, US. It has entered into an agreement with Panlab to supply cultures, information on fermentation conditions and yields obtained in shake flasks, covering a period of 5 years between 1994 and 1998.During 1999-2000, the company has been declared as a Sick Industrial Company by BIFR on September 24, 1999 and appoints IFCI Ltd as operating agency. IFCI had submitted an revival scheme and BIFR asked IFCI to resubmit the modified scheme as per its direction. The company has successfully received Sanction of the Rehabilitation Scheme on 10th March 2003 from BIFR.
