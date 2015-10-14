Torrent Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
161.98
159.8
157.02
142.59
Net Worth
170.58
168.4
165.62
151.19
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
5.43
0.37
7.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.95
3.97
4.26
4.01
Total Liabilities
173.74
177.8
170.25
162.49
Fixed Assets
46.6
53.71
57.97
64.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.95
1.14
2.42
Networking Capital
122.9
99.16
102.4
92.78
Inventories
43.95
38
27.62
30.63
Inventory Days
59.06
64.33
26.8
34.9
Sundry Debtors
85.34
71.4
87.66
90.21
Debtor Days
114.68
120.88
85.06
102.8
Other Current Assets
12.48
7.99
7.15
8.66
Sundry Creditors
-12.64
-11.96
-11.33
-25.53
Creditor Days
16.98
20.24
10.99
29.09
Other Current Liabilities
-6.23
-6.27
-8.7
-11.19
Cash
3.29
24
8.74
3.01
Total Assets
173.75
177.82
170.25
162.49
