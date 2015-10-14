Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
271.59
215.59
376.11
320.27
yoy growth (%)
25.97
-42.67
17.43
27.52
Raw materials
-214.76
-168.89
-299.56
-243.18
As % of sales
79.07
78.34
79.64
75.92
Employee costs
-14.82
-12.55
-12.11
-9.15
As % of sales
5.46
5.82
3.22
2.85
Other costs
-33.95
-26.3
-31.34
-33.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.5
12.2
8.33
10.39
Operating profit
8.05
7.83
33.09
34.65
OPM
2.96
3.63
8.79
10.81
Depreciation
-7.95
-7.42
-7.84
-7.61
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.34
-2.38
-2.22
Other income
3.28
5.33
1.38
1.24
Profit before tax
2.8
5.39
24.24
26.05
Taxes
0.56
-1.08
-6.32
-6.76
Tax rate
20.04
-20.07
-26.07
-25.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.36
4.31
17.92
19.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.36
4.31
17.92
19.29
yoy growth (%)
-21.96
-75.92
-7.08
180.61
NPM
1.24
2
4.76
6.02
