Torrent Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

163.4
(0.37%)
Oct 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Torrent Cables Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

271.59

215.59

376.11

320.27

yoy growth (%)

25.97

-42.67

17.43

27.52

Raw materials

-214.76

-168.89

-299.56

-243.18

As % of sales

79.07

78.34

79.64

75.92

Employee costs

-14.82

-12.55

-12.11

-9.15

As % of sales

5.46

5.82

3.22

2.85

Other costs

-33.95

-26.3

-31.34

-33.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.5

12.2

8.33

10.39

Operating profit

8.05

7.83

33.09

34.65

OPM

2.96

3.63

8.79

10.81

Depreciation

-7.95

-7.42

-7.84

-7.61

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.34

-2.38

-2.22

Other income

3.28

5.33

1.38

1.24

Profit before tax

2.8

5.39

24.24

26.05

Taxes

0.56

-1.08

-6.32

-6.76

Tax rate

20.04

-20.07

-26.07

-25.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.36

4.31

17.92

19.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.36

4.31

17.92

19.29

yoy growth (%)

-21.96

-75.92

-7.08

180.61

NPM

1.24

2

4.76

6.02

