Torrent Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

163.4
(0.37%)
Oct 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Torrent Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

2.8

5.39

24.24

26.05

Depreciation

-7.95

-7.42

-7.84

-7.61

Tax paid

0.56

-1.08

-6.32

-6.76

Working capital

3.26

12.26

15.34

16.37

Other operating items

Operating

-1.32

9.14

25.41

28.04

Capital expenditure

0.97

2.89

5.59

0.34

Free cash flow

-0.35

12.03

31.01

28.38

Equity raised

319.27

313.79

284.69

253.1

Investing

0

0

-0.04

0

Financing

-5.22

5.06

-6.92

-3.39

Dividends paid

0.86

1.29

3.01

3.01

Net in cash

314.55

332.18

311.76

281.11

