Torrent Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
2.8
5.39
24.24
26.05
Depreciation
-7.95
-7.42
-7.84
-7.61
Tax paid
0.56
-1.08
-6.32
-6.76
Working capital
3.26
12.26
15.34
16.37
Other operating items
Operating
-1.32
9.14
25.41
28.04
Capital expenditure
0.97
2.89
5.59
0.34
Free cash flow
-0.35
12.03
31.01
28.38
Equity raised
319.27
313.79
284.69
253.1
Investing
0
0
-0.04
0
Financing
-5.22
5.06
-6.92
-3.39
Dividends paid
0.86
1.29
3.01
3.01
Net in cash
314.55
332.18
311.76
281.11
