TO THE MEMBERS OF TOYAMA ELECTRIC LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Toyama Electric Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2016 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We.conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair View in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2016 and its Loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to foot note No. 37 under notes to standalone Financial Statements regarding Confirmation of balances to be received from parties (Impact on Company’s profit/reserves not ascertainable).

Our opinion is not qualified in these above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order’), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified inthe paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are inagreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 March 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2016 from being appointed as a Directorin terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in the Annexure B; and

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. the Company has confirmed that there is no pending litigation against the Company bearing any financial implication;

2. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

3. the Company is yet to transfer Rs 1,03,237/- unpaid dividend of financial year 2007-08 declared at the AGM held on 10th September, 2008 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2016.

For K.S.Aiyar & CO

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm’s Registration number 100186W

Ramamohan R Hegde

Partner /

Membership No: 23206 Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2016

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT - 31 MARCH 2016

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2016, we report the following:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. -

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which the fixed assets are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the policy, the Company has physically verified certain fixed assets during the year and we are informed that no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in Note 10 to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for one residential apartment at Thanisandra, Bangalore.

(ii) The inventory, other than stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In respect of stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been dealt with in books of account. •

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act’). Accordingly, paragraphs 3 (iii).(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, and based on the legal opinion obtained by the Company, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans given and investments made.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for any of the products manufactured/services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in. respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added’tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise and Value added tax as at 31 March 2016, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the government. The Company, did not have any outstanding dues to its bankers, financial institutions and debenture holders during the year. .

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt" instruments) and has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT - 31 MARCH 2016

Report on the Intemal.Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of 31 March 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

