Toyama Electric Ltd Share Price Live

11.24
(2.27%)
Mar 20, 2013

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.24
  • Day's High11.24
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close10.99
  • Day's Low11.24
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Toyama Electric Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

11.24

Prev. Close

10.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.24

Day's Low

11.24

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Toyama Electric Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Toyama Electric Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Toyama Electric Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.85%

Non-Promoter- 44.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Toyama Electric Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.55

5.08

5.79

6.05

Net Worth

6.55

8.08

8.79

9.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.03

6.97

7.21

9.02

yoy growth (%)

-56.5

-3.3

-20.09

24.77

Raw materials

-1.57

-3.22

-3.49

-3.86

As % of sales

51.91

46.17

48.38

42.77

Employee costs

-1.43

-1.9

-2.01

-2.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.42

-0.43

-0.38

0.6

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.18

-0.26

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.1

0.16

0.12

-0.18

Working capital

-1.23

-1.03

0.49

0.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.5

-3.3

-20.09

24.77

Op profit growth

261.26

141.2

-119.7

748.41

EBIT growth

225.97

12.46

-163.86

-554.26

Net profit growth

459.43

5.01

-161.69

-567.56

No Record Found

Toyama Electric Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,839.7

65.51,23,748.13474.630.763,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,296.4

64.671,17,391.56674.50.363,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

675.85

111.91,06,414.84275.490.192,563.444.89

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

66.26

45.0790,038.371,174.2603,561.324.05

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

258.2

175.6589,906.88504.050.198,993.3772.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Toyama Electric Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mustafa Kamal Basha

Whole-time Director

S M M Azeez

Director

Farah Kamal

Independent Director

Akmal Hasan Razvi

Independent Director

Mohammed Taha Matheen

Registered Office

36(A) KIADB Industrial Estate,

Hoskote,

Karnataka - 562114

Tel: 91-80-27971457/27971466

Website: http://www.toyamaindia.com

Email: toyama@vsnl.com

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Toyama Electric Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Toyama Electric Ltd share price today?

The Toyama Electric Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Toyama Electric Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Toyama Electric Ltd is ₹3.37 Cr. as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Toyama Electric Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Toyama Electric Ltd is 0 and 0.58 as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Toyama Electric Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Toyama Electric Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Toyama Electric Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the CAGR of Toyama Electric Ltd?

Toyama Electric Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.16%, 3 Years at -3.99%, 1 Year at -13.54%, 6 Month at 3.69%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at 4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Toyama Electric Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Toyama Electric Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.15 %

