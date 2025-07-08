Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹11.24
Prev. Close₹10.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.24
Day's Low₹11.24
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.55
5.08
5.79
6.05
Net Worth
6.55
8.08
8.79
9.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.03
6.97
7.21
9.02
yoy growth (%)
-56.5
-3.3
-20.09
24.77
Raw materials
-1.57
-3.22
-3.49
-3.86
As % of sales
51.91
46.17
48.38
42.77
Employee costs
-1.43
-1.9
-2.01
-2.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.42
-0.43
-0.38
0.6
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.18
-0.26
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.1
0.16
0.12
-0.18
Working capital
-1.23
-1.03
0.49
0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.5
-3.3
-20.09
24.77
Op profit growth
261.26
141.2
-119.7
748.41
EBIT growth
225.97
12.46
-163.86
-554.26
Net profit growth
459.43
5.01
-161.69
-567.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,839.7
|65.5
|1,23,748.13
|474.63
|0.76
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,296.4
|64.67
|1,17,391.56
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
675.85
|111.9
|1,06,414.84
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|44.89
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
66.26
|45.07
|90,038.37
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
258.2
|175.65
|89,906.88
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mustafa Kamal Basha
Whole-time Director
S M M Azeez
Director
Farah Kamal
Independent Director
Akmal Hasan Razvi
Independent Director
Mohammed Taha Matheen
36(A) KIADB Industrial Estate,
Hoskote,
Karnataka - 562114
Tel: 91-80-27971457/27971466
Website: http://www.toyamaindia.com
Email: toyama@vsnl.com
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Reports by Toyama Electric Ltd
