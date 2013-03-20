iifl-logo
Toyama Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.24
(2.27%)
Mar 20, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-1.42

-0.43

-0.38

0.6

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.18

-0.26

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.1

0.16

0.12

-0.18

Working capital

-1.23

-1.03

0.49

0.48

Other operating items

Operating

-2.88

-1.49

-0.03

0.66

Capital expenditure

0

-0.09

0.3

5.38

Free cash flow

-2.88

-1.59

0.26

6.04

Equity raised

10.15

11.14

12.11

11.75

Investing

0

-0.24

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.22

Net in cash

7.27

9.31

12.37

18.01

