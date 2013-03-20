Toyama Electric Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-1.42
-0.43
-0.38
0.6
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.18
-0.26
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.1
0.16
0.12
-0.18
Working capital
-1.23
-1.03
0.49
0.48
Other operating items
Operating
-2.88
-1.49
-0.03
0.66
Capital expenditure
0
-0.09
0.3
5.38
Free cash flow
-2.88
-1.59
0.26
6.04
Equity raised
10.15
11.14
12.11
11.75
Investing
0
-0.24
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.22
Net in cash
7.27
9.31
12.37
18.01
