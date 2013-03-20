Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.03
6.97
7.21
9.02
yoy growth (%)
-56.5
-3.3
-20.09
24.77
Raw materials
-1.57
-3.22
-3.49
-3.86
As % of sales
51.91
46.17
48.38
42.77
Employee costs
-1.43
-1.9
-2.01
-2.02
As % of sales
47.34
27.35
27.88
22.42
Other costs
-1.41
-2.23
-1.87
-2.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.71
32.01
25.94
25.8
Operating profit
-1.39
-0.38
-0.16
0.81
OPM
-45.97
-5.53
-2.21
8.99
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.18
-0.26
-0.24
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.09
0.13
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
-1.42
-0.43
-0.38
0.6
Taxes
-0.1
0.16
0.12
-0.18
Tax rate
7.07
-37.6
-33.18
-30.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.52
-0.27
-0.26
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.52
-0.27
-0.26
0.42
yoy growth (%)
459.43
5.01
-161.69
-567.56
NPM
-50.35
-3.91
-3.6
4.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.