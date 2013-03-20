iifl-logo
Toyama Electric Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Mar 20, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.03

6.97

7.21

9.02

yoy growth (%)

-56.5

-3.3

-20.09

24.77

Raw materials

-1.57

-3.22

-3.49

-3.86

As % of sales

51.91

46.17

48.38

42.77

Employee costs

-1.43

-1.9

-2.01

-2.02

As % of sales

47.34

27.35

27.88

22.42

Other costs

-1.41

-2.23

-1.87

-2.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.71

32.01

25.94

25.8

Operating profit

-1.39

-0.38

-0.16

0.81

OPM

-45.97

-5.53

-2.21

8.99

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.18

-0.26

-0.24

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.09

0.13

0.03

0.03

Profit before tax

-1.42

-0.43

-0.38

0.6

Taxes

-0.1

0.16

0.12

-0.18

Tax rate

7.07

-37.6

-33.18

-30.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.52

-0.27

-0.26

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.52

-0.27

-0.26

0.42

yoy growth (%)

459.43

5.01

-161.69

-567.56

NPM

-50.35

-3.91

-3.6

4.66

