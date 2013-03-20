TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

To

The Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 31st Annual Report together with Audited Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016:

Financial results and Appropriations: (In Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2015-16 2014-15 Gross Income 31.291 711.29 Profit before Tax -14.26 -43.77 Provision for Tax . Current 0.00 0.00 Deferred -10.09 -16.46 Fringe Benefit Tax 0.00 0.00 Excess provision of Income 0,00 0.00 Tax relating to previous year 0.00 0.00 Written back 0.00 0.00 Profit after Tax -15.28 -27.30 Surplus brought forward 0.00 0.00 Profit available for Appropriatio 0.00 0.00 Transfer to General Reserve 0.00 0.00 Dividend 0.00 0.00 Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 Surplus carried forward 0.00 0.00

Company’s Performance

Despite best efforts the company could not generate profits for the year. Due to stiff competition from domestic and foreign players and builders experiencing build up of inventory in the form of unsold stock there is lull in the industry. Further, there has been disruption in business operations due to strike by section of the employees resulting in drastic reduction in production and sales during the year under review adversely affecting the cash flow and revenues. However, your directors are confident of turning the comer during the current year.

Dividend:

Due to loss suffered during the year your directors are not recommending payment of dividend.

Transfer to reserves:

No amount is being transferred to reserve during the year under review..

Directors:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 Mrs.Farah Kamal and Shri.Akmal Hassan Razvi will retire at the ensuing AGM and being eligible offer themselves for reappointment.

Corporate Governance:

The Company strives to ensure good Corporate Governance and levels of transparency with all the provisions of Clause- 49 of the Listing Agreement. A certificate from the Auditors to this effect forms part of Corporate Governance Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to subsection 5 of Section 134 of Companies Act 2013, the Directors confirm that:

(a) that in the preparation of Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) that the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are responsible and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2016 and of Profit and Loss account for the year ended as on that date.

(c) that the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, for safe guarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the directors have prepared annual accounts on a going concern basis. And

(e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS:

M/s.K.S.Aiyar & Co, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditors of the Company for three financial year w.e.f 20142015 to 2016-2017 at the 29th AGM. However, they have since expressed their inability to continue for the year 20162017. Hence, your board has recommended appointment of CA Prakash Bhat, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore, who have since consented to be appointed as statutory auditors of the company.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s.Ahmed & Co, Chartered Accounts were appointed as internal Auditors under section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2015-16.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed Mr.Mohandas, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit off the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed herewith as Annexure-4.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

As required by the provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, there are no employees who draw remuneration as set out in the aforesaid provision of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

INFORMATION UNDER Section 134 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is enclosed as Annexure-2

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Chapter-V of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains Internal Control Systems commensurate to the nature of its business and complexity of its operations. These are regularly tested for their effectiveness by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors.

Industrial Relation:

Industrial relations have been cordial during the year except for a short duration when some employees resorted to hostility towards the company and its management. However, this issue was settled amicably.

Forward looking statements:

Statements in this regard that are “forward-looking Statements.” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those either expressed or implied due to factors such as Raw material prices, Government policies, competition, tax regime, market acceptance of new products and services, continued acceptance of existing products and services, changes in licensing programs, product price discounts, delays in product development and related product release schedules, sales and vendor channel disruption.

All information in this release is as of May 30. 2016. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

Board Meeting

Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year. For further details, please refer report on Corporate Governance of this Annual Report.

Declaration of Independent directors.

The Company has received declarations from Independent directors as mentioned in sub-section (6) of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Committees

The Company has constituted Audit Committee and Stakeholders Grievance Committee. The details of the committees are mentioned in Corporate Governance Report.

Vigil Mechanism

The purpose of this policy is to provide a framework to promote responsible and secure whistle blowing. It is to protect employees wishing to raise a concern about serious irregularities within the Company.

The Company has vigil mechanism to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of the vigil mechanism is explained in the Corporate Governance Report and also posted on the website of the Company.

Auditors qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

The Auditors have given a ‘clean report’ without any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

Loans, Guarantee & Investment

The Company has not given any loan or guarantee under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year 2015-16.

Related party transactions.

All related party transactions that are entered into during the - financial year were on an arm’s length basis. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the the company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Material changes and commitments affecting the Financial Position.

There are no material changes and commitments affecting he financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

Risk Management Policy

With regard to risk management policy, the Company is in process of finalization of the risk management policy. However, this aspect is discussed at the Audit Committee and Board meetings on regular basis.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

This provision does not apply to the company. However, your company has been supporting the needy in educational fields in a small way.

Evaluation of Board Performance

The Board evaluates the performance of executive/non- executive/independent directors through a peer-evaluation excluding the director being evaluated.

Details of subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture: NIL

Significant and material orders

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Internal Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has formed the above committee and no complaint was received during the year 2015-16

Extract of Annual Return

Extract of Annual Return of the Company is annexed herewith as Annexure-5 to this Report

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors wish to convey their gratitude for the faith reposed in your company by SBI, ICICI Bank, employees, dealers, vendors and customers at large.