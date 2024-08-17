Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Summary

Trans Asia Corporation Limited (TACL), is a Bombay Stock Exchange listed company. TACL has been trading & merchandising in steel, chemicals, polymers and various agro based products in all the principal world markets and to the end users in major consumption market for long time. Capitalizing on Indias vast geographical spread and range of reasons, they successfully have been able to provide superior quality range of products, to our buyers all over the world. With a network of distributors spread across India and a workforce dedicated employees, we believe in philosophy of Enjoying the Challenge the challenge that comes through actively exploring ones own multifaceted ness and stretching ones limits and in that process each time discovering a new height for achievement. Taking inspiration from the past, setting milestones in the present, we continually strive to unravel the opportunities that the future has in store. Tapping the vast pool of available modernized agricultural production techniques/equipments and their efficient manpower, they believe in transforming opportunities into advantages. TACL is also into contract manufacturing in polymers and further Exploring possibilities for establishing manufacturing facilities in polymer field catering to Automobiles, Electronics and other industrial application.Trans Asia Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The company was formerly known as Gujarat Overseas Drugs Limited and changed its name to Trans Asia Corporation Limited in May 2007. Trans Asia Corporation Limited is based in Mumbai, India.