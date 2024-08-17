iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Share Price

3.2
(-4.76%)
Oct 19, 2021|03:03:31 PM

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.45

Prev. Close

3.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.45

Day's Low

3.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd(Liquidated) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd(Liquidated) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:02 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.47%

Non-Promoter- 87.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.21

5.21

5.21

5.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.8

0.88

2.2

2.25

Net Worth

6.01

6.09

7.41

7.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.02

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.91

-0.17

-1.66

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

43.11

-21.57

59.08

62.74

EBIT growth

43.11

-21.39

1,915.01

-87.18

Net profit growth

43.11

-21.67

271.46

-55.74

No Record Found

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Khandelwal

Executive Director

Manish Sinvhal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Chokhani

Company Secretary

Shikha Malpani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated

Summary

Trans Asia Corporation Limited (TACL), is a Bombay Stock Exchange listed company. TACL has been trading & merchandising in steel, chemicals, polymers and various agro based products in all the principal world markets and to the end users in major consumption market for long time. Capitalizing on Indias vast geographical spread and range of reasons, they successfully have been able to provide superior quality range of products, to our buyers all over the world. With a network of distributors spread across India and a workforce dedicated employees, we believe in philosophy of Enjoying the Challenge the challenge that comes through actively exploring ones own multifaceted ness and stretching ones limits and in that process each time discovering a new height for achievement. Taking inspiration from the past, setting milestones in the present, we continually strive to unravel the opportunities that the future has in store. Tapping the vast pool of available modernized agricultural production techniques/equipments and their efficient manpower, they believe in transforming opportunities into advantages. TACL is also into contract manufacturing in polymers and further Exploring possibilities for establishing manufacturing facilities in polymer field catering to Automobiles, Electronics and other industrial application.Trans Asia Corporation Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. The company was formerly known as Gujarat Overseas Drugs Limited and changed its name to Trans Asia Co
