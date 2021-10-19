iifl-logo-icon 1
Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Cash Flow Statement

3.2
(-4.76%)
Oct 19, 2021|03:03:31 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.91

-0.17

-1.66

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

-0.99

-0.22

-1.73

0.09

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.12

Free cash flow

-0.99

-0.22

-1.73

-0.02

Equity raised

3.08

4.5

4.65

4.69

Investing

-1.17

0.14

0

0

Financing

0.15

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.07

4.42

2.92

4.67

