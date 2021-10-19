iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Balance Sheet

3.2
(-4.76%)
Oct 19, 2021|03:03:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.21

5.21

5.21

5.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.8

0.88

2.2

2.25

Net Worth

6.01

6.09

7.41

7.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

6.17

6.1

7.42

7.47

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

1.32

1.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.01

5.95

6.09

6.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.81

2.59

2.63

2.82

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.79

3.99

3.97

3.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.45

-0.46

-0.46

-0.46

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.17

-0.05

-0.06

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

6.17

6.11

7.42

7.47

Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.