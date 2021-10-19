Trans Asia Corporation Ltd Liquidated Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5.21
5.21
5.21
5.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.8
0.88
2.2
2.25
Net Worth
6.01
6.09
7.41
7.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
6.17
6.1
7.42
7.47
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
1.32
1.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.01
5.95
6.09
6.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.81
2.59
2.63
2.82
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.79
3.99
3.97
3.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.45
-0.46
-0.46
-0.46
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.17
-0.05
-0.06
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
6.17
6.11
7.42
7.47
