TO THE MEMBERS OF TRANWAY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tranway Technologies Limited ("the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March2024. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to Note No 26 to the accompanying standalone financial results in relating to non-provisions for liabilities in respect of gratuity benefits as per AS 15- Employee benefits since as per the accounting policy adopted by the company, the same is recognized on actual basis

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report with respect to the above Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, as applicable. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements is included in "Annexure A". This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"),with the understanding ,whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities indentified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and beliefs, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities indentified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of th Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedure that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure C" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

For Luharuka & Co.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 328700E

CA. Monoranjan Chowdhury

Partner

Membership. No. 054225

UDIN:

Place: Kolkata

Date:

Annexure ‘A

Responsibilities for Audit of Standalone Financial Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations to the extent applicable.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (Referred to in our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of TRANWAY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statement

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE ‘C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in Paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Tranway Technologies Limited of the even date]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Company Property, Plant and Equipments & Intangible Assets:

a. (A)The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments. (B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b. The Company has a programme of verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner i.e. at least once every three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The company does not own any immovable properties as disclosed in Note No-9 as Property Plant & Equipments to the financial statements. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(c) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

d. The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipments and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. a) The company does not have any inventories. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from bank or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties during the year. Therefore, reporting under section 3(iii) is not applicable on the company.

iv. The company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The company has neither accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits from the public covered under section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, in respect of activities carried on by the company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except there has been a slight delay in a few cases and there is no statutory dues outstanding for more than a six month from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of GST, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income tax or other statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any disputes.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders.

c) During the year, the term loan raised by the company were applied for the purpose they were availed.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer (IPO) or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such instance by the management.

b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transaction with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statement, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. (a)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b)The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a core investment company (hereinafter referred to as "CIC") as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Direction), 2016 as amended from time to time, issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d)In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the years. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of Assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examinations of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at that date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, Corporate Social Responsibility as required by the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report

