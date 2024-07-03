Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹7.5
Prev. Close₹7.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.75
Day's High₹7.5
Day's Low₹7.5
52 Week's High₹10.39
52 Week's Low₹5.71
Book Value₹11.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.95
P/E197.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.6
10.6
10.6
10.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.64
1.59
1.35
1.22
Net Worth
12.24
12.19
11.95
11.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.55
4.4
5.13
3.93
yoy growth (%)
26.12
-14.25
30.32
26.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.24
-3.25
-3.83
-3.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.32
0.15
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.12
-0.05
Working capital
-1.33
5.08
0.12
0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.12
-14.25
30.32
26.7
Op profit growth
-25.89
-22.97
121.39
63.2
EBIT growth
-25.78
-22.4
84.09
55.93
Net profit growth
-74.17
-57.13
93.93
-17.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.64
8.11
9.93
6.29
5.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.64
8.11
9.93
6.29
5.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.02
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Bharat
Chairman & Managing Director
Kalavathy Bylappa
Company Secretary
Anitha R
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tranway Technologies Ltd
Summary
Tranway Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Tranway Technologies Private Limited on March 25, 2015. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Tranway Technologies Limited on January 03, 2020.Established in 2015, Tranway Technologies Limited, a sister-concern of Bharat groups, is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology and Consulting Services. The Company is headquartered in Bangalore - the silicon city of India with operations in South Africa and Malaysia. It offer quality and innovative service in information technology, software services, software products and staffing solutions. The Company had raised fund through Public Issue by issuing 4240000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.24 Crore in January, 2020.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Software services, Software product development, Software testing and development,Staffing services, Body Shopping, Contract staffing, Human Resource Consulting, Placement Services, Manpower Supply Services, Soft Skills Training for employability, Recruitment Process Organization (RPO) and such other related services to undertake either individually or in association with any other entity in India or abroad.The Company is providing services like Staffing Solutions in varied streams including telecom, IT, Automobiles, Services, Manufacturing, Engineering etc, QA engineering provides support services
The Tranway21 Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is ₹7.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is 197.25 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tranway21 Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is ₹5.71 and ₹10.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tranway21 Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.50%, 3 Years at -0.38%, 1 Year at 8.08%, 6 Month at 8.68%, 3 Month at 24.84% and 1 Month at 19.00%.
