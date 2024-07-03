iifl-logo-icon 1
Tranway Technologies Ltd Share Price

7.5
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open7.5
  • Day's High7.5
  • 52 Wk High10.39
  • Prev. Close7.89
  • Day's Low7.5
  • 52 Wk Low 5.71
  • Turnover (lac)0.75
  • P/E197.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.54
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.95
  • Div. Yield0
Tranway Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

7.5

Prev. Close

7.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.75

Day's High

7.5

Day's Low

7.5

52 Week's High

10.39

52 Week's Low

5.71

Book Value

11.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.95

P/E

197.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Tranway Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.98%

Non-Promoter- 40.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tranway Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.6

10.6

10.6

10.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.64

1.59

1.35

1.22

Net Worth

12.24

12.19

11.95

11.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.55

4.4

5.13

3.93

yoy growth (%)

26.12

-14.25

30.32

26.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.24

-3.25

-3.83

-3.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.32

0.15

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.12

-0.05

Working capital

-1.33

5.08

0.12

0.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.12

-14.25

30.32

26.7

Op profit growth

-25.89

-22.97

121.39

63.2

EBIT growth

-25.78

-22.4

84.09

55.93

Net profit growth

-74.17

-57.13

93.93

-17.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.64

8.11

9.93

6.29

5.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.64

8.11

9.93

6.29

5.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.02

0.08

Tranway Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tranway Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Bharat

Chairman & Managing Director

Kalavathy Bylappa

Company Secretary

Anitha R

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tranway Technologies Ltd

Summary

Tranway Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Tranway Technologies Private Limited on March 25, 2015. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Tranway Technologies Limited on January 03, 2020.Established in 2015, Tranway Technologies Limited, a sister-concern of Bharat groups, is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology and Consulting Services. The Company is headquartered in Bangalore - the silicon city of India with operations in South Africa and Malaysia. It offer quality and innovative service in information technology, software services, software products and staffing solutions. The Company had raised fund through Public Issue by issuing 4240000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.24 Crore in January, 2020.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Software services, Software product development, Software testing and development,Staffing services, Body Shopping, Contract staffing, Human Resource Consulting, Placement Services, Manpower Supply Services, Soft Skills Training for employability, Recruitment Process Organization (RPO) and such other related services to undertake either individually or in association with any other entity in India or abroad.The Company is providing services like Staffing Solutions in varied streams including telecom, IT, Automobiles, Services, Manufacturing, Engineering etc, QA engineering provides support services
Company FAQs

What is the Tranway21 Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Tranway21 Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is ₹7.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is 197.25 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tranway21 Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is ₹5.71 and ₹10.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.50%, 3 Years at -0.38%, 1 Year at 8.08%, 6 Month at 8.68%, 3 Month at 24.84% and 1 Month at 19.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.01 %

