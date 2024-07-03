Tranway Technologies Ltd Summary

Tranway Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Tranway Technologies Private Limited on March 25, 2015. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Tranway Technologies Limited on January 03, 2020.Established in 2015, Tranway Technologies Limited, a sister-concern of Bharat groups, is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology and Consulting Services. The Company is headquartered in Bangalore - the silicon city of India with operations in South Africa and Malaysia. It offer quality and innovative service in information technology, software services, software products and staffing solutions. The Company had raised fund through Public Issue by issuing 4240000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 4.24 Crore in January, 2020.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Software services, Software product development, Software testing and development,Staffing services, Body Shopping, Contract staffing, Human Resource Consulting, Placement Services, Manpower Supply Services, Soft Skills Training for employability, Recruitment Process Organization (RPO) and such other related services to undertake either individually or in association with any other entity in India or abroad.The Company is providing services like Staffing Solutions in varied streams including telecom, IT, Automobiles, Services, Manufacturing, Engineering etc, QA engineering provides support services across the industries with services such as hardware, software, testing infrastructure and testing products and SAP Solutions wide spectrum of services includes consulting, implementation and support services on cloud and on-premise implementations that help in Supporting, Maintaining and Managing Services and other IT based services.