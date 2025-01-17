Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.8
Op profit growth
175.05
EBIT growth
237.64
Net profit growth
-146.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.1
2.93
EBIT margin
6.12
2.06
Net profit margin
1.58
-3.89
RoCE
1.71
RoNW
0.15
RoA
0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.09
-0.2
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.01
-0.32
Book value per share
14.86
14.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
117.88
-51.3
P/CEPS
752.71
-31.93
P/B
0.71
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
35.28
74.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.51
15.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.92
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-4.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.47
-0.37
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
11.99
42.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-74.07
-71.17
Other costs
-18.82
-25.88
