Tranway Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

7.85
(4.67%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.8

Op profit growth

175.05

EBIT growth

237.64

Net profit growth

-146.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.1

2.93

EBIT margin

6.12

2.06

Net profit margin

1.58

-3.89

RoCE

1.71

RoNW

0.15

RoA

0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.09

-0.2

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

-0.32

Book value per share

14.86

14.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

117.88

-51.3

P/CEPS

752.71

-31.93

P/B

0.71

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

35.28

74.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.51

15.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.92

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-4.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.47

-0.37

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

11.99

42.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-74.07

-71.17

Other costs

-18.82

-25.88

