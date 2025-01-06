Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.55
4.4
5.13
3.93
yoy growth (%)
26.12
-14.25
30.32
26.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.24
-3.25
-3.83
-3.1
As % of sales
76.5
73.85
74.78
78.93
Other costs
-0.93
-0.65
-0.65
-0.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.89
14.92
12.72
13.71
Operating profit
0.36
0.49
0.64
0.28
OPM
6.59
11.22
12.49
7.35
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
0
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.3
-0.2
-0.13
Other income
0.01
0.03
0.04
0
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.32
0.15
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
-0.12
-0.05
Tax rate
-52.64
-26
-39.95
-34.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.08
0.19
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.08
0.19
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-74.17
-57.13
93.93
-17.28
NPM
0.38
1.89
3.8
2.55
No Record Found
