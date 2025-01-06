iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tranway Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.5
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tranway Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.55

4.4

5.13

3.93

yoy growth (%)

26.12

-14.25

30.32

26.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.24

-3.25

-3.83

-3.1

As % of sales

76.5

73.85

74.78

78.93

Other costs

-0.93

-0.65

-0.65

-0.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.89

14.92

12.72

13.71

Operating profit

0.36

0.49

0.64

0.28

OPM

6.59

11.22

12.49

7.35

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

0

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.3

-0.2

-0.13

Other income

0.01

0.03

0.04

0

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.32

0.15

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.12

-0.05

Tax rate

-52.64

-26

-39.95

-34.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.08

0.19

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.08

0.19

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-74.17

-57.13

93.93

-17.28

NPM

0.38

1.89

3.8

2.55

Tranway Technol. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tranway Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.