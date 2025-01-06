iifl-logo-icon 1
Tranway Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.5
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Tranway Technol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.32

0.15

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.12

-0.05

Working capital

-1.33

5.08

0.12

0.62

Other operating items

Operating

-1.38

5.05

0.16

0.72

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.04

0.46

Free cash flow

-1.38

5.05

0.2

1.18

Equity raised

2.39

12.22

0.62

0.36

Investing

0

11.58

0

0

Financing

10.65

7.96

0.53

2.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.66

36.81

1.36

3.62

