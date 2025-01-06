Tranway Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.32
0.15
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.12
-0.05
Working capital
-1.33
5.08
0.12
0.62
Other operating items
Operating
-1.38
5.05
0.16
0.72
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.04
0.46
Free cash flow
-1.38
5.05
0.2
1.18
Equity raised
2.39
12.22
0.62
0.36
Investing
0
11.58
0
0
Financing
10.65
7.96
0.53
2.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.66
36.81
1.36
3.62
