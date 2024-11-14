|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Tranway Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 1st October 2024 the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed w.e.f. 1st October 2024 which will continue to remain close till 16th November 2024 (both days inclusive) pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. In furtherance to our Intimation dated November 7th 2024, we hereby inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today November 14th 2024, considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. We are enclosing the following documents in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Un-Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 issued by our Statutory Auditors M/s Luharuka & Co is annexed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Tranway Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors and Audit committee members is scheduled on Thursday 30th Mat 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the company for the year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Board Approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Half Year/Year Ended 31st March 2024 In furtherance to our Intimation dated May 22nd, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 30 the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following is the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 30.05.2024; Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for half year and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the half year/year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
