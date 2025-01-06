Tranway Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

"ANNEXURE E"

INDIAN ECONOMIC SCENARIO

India has emerged as a global IT hub in the last two decades. The IT industry has played a significant role in the growth of the Indian economy, contributing to nearly 8% of the countrys

GDP. The Indian IT staffing industry has been growing at a rapid pace, and with the rise of new technologies, the future of this industry seems to be going on the right track.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

Your Company is engaged in IT Consulting, software development services and staffing Services for its clients. The Company is providing services like Staffing Solutions in varied streams including telecom, IT, Automobiles, Services, Manufacturing, Engineering etc, QA engineering provides support services across the industries with an array of service such as hardware, software, testing infrastructure and testing products and SAP Solutions wide spectrum of services includes consulting, implementation and support services on cloud and on-premise implementations that help in Supporting, Maintaining and Managing Services and other IT based services.

Your Company provides its clients with competitive advantages by applying various emerging technologies and ensuring cyber resilience and cyber assurance and the company is expanding and diversifying its business activities in such a way that it would result in broader customer base and multiple revenue streams which would foster the growth of your company and the positive results of which will be seen in the years to come.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND CHALLENGES

Company is finding new opportunities in digitalisation of the workforce and providing solutions to meet new challenges and demands from customers with significant turning point as your company successfully established an entity that harnessed the advantages of expanding range of services, thereby delivering greater value to all stakeholders Organization now started shifting to invest in digital platforms and technology capacity to master future challenges.

RISKS AND CONCERNS OVER THE BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY:

Profitability may be affected on account of competition from existing and prospective service providers of the Companys services and products. The Company is exposed to risks from change in policy of similar companies which are major players in the IT services-based market for the companys services product, further increase in input costs, higher levies, and changes in Govt. Policies/ Laws of land, etc. This stiff competition can pressurize pricing, vendor consolidation and impact the Companys growth and profitability

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND PLANNING:

The Company maintains adequate internal control systems, which provide reasonable assurance of recording the transactions of its operations in all material respects and of providing protection against significant misuse or loss of company assets and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, etc. The adequacy of the same has been reported by the statutory auditors of your Company in their report.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company continues to maintain a very cordial and healthy relationship with its workforce across all its units. Your Company considers the quality of its human resources to be the most important asset and constantly endeavors to attract and recruit best possible talent. Our training programs emphasize on general management perspective to business. The Company continues to empower its people and provide a stimulating professional environment to its officers to excel in their respective functional disciplines. The industrial relations of the Company continue to remain harmonious and cordial with focus on improving productivity and quality. Industrial relations remained stable throughout the financial year 2023-24.