|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby confirm that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kiran Kumar R an Advocate as the Scrutinizer to Scrutinize the e voting process in a fair and transparent manner in connection with 9th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) 9th AGM of the Members of Tranway Technologies Limited was held on 28th September 2024 thro VC/OVAM as per the Guidelines and Circulars of MCA and SEBI (LODR) Please find the Attached Proceedings of the AGM Thank you For Tranway Technologies Limited Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
