Treadsdirect Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
TREADSDIRECT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s. Treadsdirect Limited, as
at March 31, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our Audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes, examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (as amended) 2003,
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub Section (4A) of
Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1
above, we report that:
2.1 We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit.
2.2 In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books
and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been
received from the Branches not visited by us.
2.3 The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and
returns.
2.4 In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in Sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
2.5 On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on March 31, 2010 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the directors of the Company is disqualified as on March 31,
2010, from being appointed in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
2.6 In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required, give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India
a. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at March 31, 2010
b. In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit of the Company
for the year ended on that date; and
c. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Reddy, Goud & Janardhan
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. 003254S
B. Anand
Coimbatore Partner
26.05.2010 Membership No. 29146
Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date
1. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b. The assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance
with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is
reasonable, considering the size and the nature of its assets.
c. The Company has not disposed off substantial part of fixed assets during
the year and therefore do not affect going concern assumption.
2.a. The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.
b. In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventories
followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the
size of the Company and nature of its business.
c. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventories. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the
book records were not material.
3.a. The Company had not granted any loan secured or unsecured to any
companies, firms or other parties as covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence the provisions of
clause (iii) (a) to clause (iii)(d) of the said Order (as amended) are not
applicable.
b. The Company had not taken any loan secured or unsecured from the
companies, firms or other parties as covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence the provisions of
clause (iii)(e) to clause (iii)(g) of the said Order (as amended) are not
applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to the
purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to sale of goods and
services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any
continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control.
5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief,
a. The particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956 that needed to be entered into the register
maintained under the said section have been so entered.
b. Where such transactions are in excess of Rs.0.5 million in respect of
any party during the year, the transactions have been made at prices, which
are prima facie reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at
the relevant time, except that reasonableness could not be ascertained
where comparable quotations are not available having regard to the
specialized nature of some of the transactions of the Company.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and hence
provisions of para (vi) of the said Order (as amended) are not applicable.
7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size of the Company and nature of its business.
8. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to material,
labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the
Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records
under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of its
windmill division and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed
accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not
made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether
they are accurate or complete. To the best of our knowledge and belief and
according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central
Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any other
products of the Company.
9.a. According to the information and explanations given to us and books
and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the undisputed
statutory dues including provident fund, investors education and protection
fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service
tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues
applicable have been regularly deposited by the Company during the year
with the appropriate authorities.
b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales
tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31st March
2010 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty,
excise duty and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate
authorities on account of any dispute except for the following
Name of the Nature of dues Amount Period to Forum where
Statute (Rs.in which Amount dispute is
Million) relates pending
Excise Duty (i) Input credit
on processing 0.28 01.07.2002 to Commissioner
charges 30.04.2008 Central Excise
& Customs,
Kochi
(ii) Cenvat
credit on 0.20 01.06.2005 to CESTAT,
stock transfer 30.09.2005 Chennai
10. There are no accumulated losses and the Company has not incurred cash
losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the
immediately preceding financial year.
11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial
institution or to any bank. There are no debenture holders during the year.
12. We are of the opinion that the Company has not granted loans and
advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures
and other securities.
13. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a Nidhi / Mutual
Benefit Fund / Society. Therefore the provisions of clause (xiii) of para 4
of the Order (as amended) are not applicable.
14. In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in respect of shares and
securities and hence provisions of this para are not applicable to the
Company:
15. The Company has given guarantees for a sum of Rs.2,277,000 for granting
of letter of credit facility to one of its subsidiary and in our opinion
the terms and conditions whereof on which such facilities have been granted
are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
16. The Company has not borrowed any term loan during the year and hence
the provisions of clause (xvi) of para 4 of this Order (as amended) are not
applicable.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that
funds raised on short term basis have prima-facie, not been used during the
year for long term investments.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during
the year and hence the provisions of clause (xviii) of para 4 of this Order
(as amended) are not applicable.
19. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year and hence the
provisions of clause (xix) of para 4 of this Order (as amended) are not
applicable.
20. The Company has not raised any monies by way of public issues during
the year and hence the provisions of clause (xx) of para 4 of this Order
(as amended) are not applicable.
21. During the course of our examination of the books of accounts carried
on in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India
and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have
neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or
reported during the year nor have been informed of such case by the
management.
For Reddy, Goud & Janardhan
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No. 003254S
Coimbatore B. Anand
26.05.2010 Partner
Membership No.29146