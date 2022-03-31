To,

The Members,

TREKKINGTOES.COM LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TREKKINGTOES.COM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the statement of Profit and Lossfincluding other comprehensive income), statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statement".

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Opinion Section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

1. Included in investments in convertible debentures of Rs.300.00 Lakhs of M/s 13 Ways Media Technology Pvt Ltd. Rs. 200.00 Lakhs & M/s Errdufe Liality Consultants Private Limited Rs. 100.00 Lakhs, are in such companies where the management is doubtful about the complete recoveiy of said investments. The investments in these debentures were made out of the proceeds of the public issue which was 76,91% of the Total Shareholders Fund.

2. Loans & Advances included sum of Rs.98.68 Lakhs given on Interest rate of 9% to M/s Ojjal Commosales Pvt Ltd. Rs.48.68 Lakhs 85 M/s Swamsiddhi Traders Private Limited Rs. 50.00 Lakhs, are in such companies where the management is doubtful about the complete recovery of said advance. These advances were also made out of the proceeds of the public issue which is 25.30% of the Total Shareholders Fund.

3. In our opinion these funds are non-recoverable and most likely will result into erosion of shareholders fund. Further after the assessment and evaluation, the necessary provision for impairment of financial assets were made by the company.

4. Going Concern - In forming our opinion on the financial statements, which is qualified based on the para Basis for Qualified Opinion, we have considered the adequacy of the financial statements concerning the companys ability to continue as a going concern. Further, the conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report and Corporate Governance Compliances but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial

position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

‘Obtain and understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management of the Bank.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

*Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

*Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with Those Charged with Governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide Those Charged with Governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with Those Charged with Governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on the Legal and Regulatory requirements

The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section of 143(11) of the Act, 2013 we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the Para 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss A/c and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss & Cash Flow Statement comply with the Indian accounting standards (Ind AS) notified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31" March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31" March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The company has disclosed the pending litigations initiated by it during the year however, the impact of the same has not been calculated yet by the company impacting its financial position as at 31", March, 2023.

b. The Company has made provisions as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

c. The company was not required to transfer any amount during the year to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provision of the Companies Act and rules made there under.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

f. The Company has used accounting software Tally Prime System for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility. However, as per the notification dated 31.03.2022 the applicability of proviso to sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 was deferred to 01.04.2023.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in para 7(l)(a) under the heading Report on Other Legal & RegulatoryRequirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2023:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets

a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at the year ended 31- March, 2023 and as per the information and explanation provided by the management, the discrepancies noticed on such verification has been properly dealt with in the books of accounts as on the year end.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records furnished to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any Benami property

under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. (a)The Company does not hold any inventory as on the year end, therefore clause (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The company has granted unsecured advance of Rs.98.68 Lakhs @ 9% interest to other corporate entities based on the agreements entered into at the time of raising IPO. However, as per managements report they were introduced to the companies by the underwriters who were later found to be other shell companies;

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security given.Further, the company has made investments in convertible debentures which as per management are non-recoverable as the companies were later found to be other shell and non-operative companies.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no outstanding statutory dues as on March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books of accounts and other records examined by us, the Company does not have any loan or other borrowing outstanding as on the Balance sheet and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a)The company had raised Rs.454.86 Lakhs by way of Initial Public Offer in the previous financial year 2020-21 or Further Public Offer including Debt Instruments and Term Loans. Further, the proceeds were utilized against as Rs.300.00 Lakhs as strategic investments and Rs. 98.68 Lakhs against the advance to other corporate entities.Further, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company has been noticed or reported during the year. However, during the financial year 2020-21 the investments made by the company on Convertible Debentures of Rs.300.00 Lakhs and investment by mode of inter corporate loans of Rs.98.68 Lakhs were reported to be unrecoverable andas per the managements report, fraud on the company by the underwriters & intermediaries & Other corporate entities involved in the raising of funds through IPO has been noticed & reported during the year. The company has also filed complaint to the SEBI authorities against the said fraud the same was the result of the fraud made on the company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle- blower complaints, received during the year by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sectionl77 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Though the Company has an internal audit system which according to them is commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and however during the financial year 2020-21 severe cash loss on account of the investments made by the company was accounted and reported.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) were not applicable on the company.

(b) There is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135of the companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing projects and hence clause 3 (xx) (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Trekkingtoes.Com Limited - ("the Company"), as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAT). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by IC AI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company, (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.