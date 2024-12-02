Summary

The Company was formally incorporated as Fylfot Comtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2012. The name of the Company was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated October 01, 2014. A certificate confirming alteration of Object Clause consequent to change in object was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on October 27, 2014 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on November 10, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated May 06, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on May 11, 2020.The Company is followed under the entrepreneurship of Mr Sahil Agrawal and Mr. Sagar Agrawal who have an adequate experience in the line of the business undertaken by the Company and look after the strategic as well as day to day business operations. The Company is engaged in the business of offering travel aggregator platform to cab rental services to wide range of customers via on Call booking Service, Website i.e. www.hippocabs.com and mobile application (app) i.e. HippoCabs. The Company have a built technology and data-driven solutions for every area of business which enables one company

