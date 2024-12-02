SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹29.2
Prev. Close₹30.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29.2
Day's Low₹29.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.6
1.6
1.6
1.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.78
2.27
2.3
-1.11
Net Worth
-0.18
3.87
3.9
0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.51
0.49
3.15
0.98
yoy growth (%)
4.75
-84.3
220.9
505.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.23
-0.37
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.69
-0.43
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.26
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.1
0.02
-0.02
-0.08
Other operating items
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sahil Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Vaibhav Totuka
Independent Director
Krati Ameriya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SUMIT KUMAR GUPTA
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sagar Agrawal
Summary
The Company was formally incorporated as Fylfot Comtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2012. The name of the Company was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated October 01, 2014. A certificate confirming alteration of Object Clause consequent to change in object was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on October 27, 2014 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on November 10, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated May 06, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on May 11, 2020.The Company is followed under the entrepreneurship of Mr Sahil Agrawal and Mr. Sagar Agrawal who have an adequate experience in the line of the business undertaken by the Company and look after the strategic as well as day to day business operations. The Company is engaged in the business of offering travel aggregator platform to cab rental services to wide range of customers via on Call booking Service, Website i.e. www.hippocabs.com and mobile application (app) i.e. HippoCabs. The Company have a built technology and data-driven solutions for every area of business which enables one company
