iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Share Price

29.2
(-4.89%)
Apr 11, 2022|02:34:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

29.2

Prev. Close

30.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

29.2

Day's Low

29.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:22 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.77%

Non-Promoter- 36.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.6

1.6

1.6

1.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.78

2.27

2.3

-1.11

Net Worth

-0.18

3.87

3.9

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.51

0.49

3.15

0.98

yoy growth (%)

4.75

-84.3

220.9

505.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.23

-0.37

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.69

-0.43

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.26

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.1

0.02

-0.02

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trekkingtoes.com Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sahil Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Vaibhav Totuka

Independent Director

Krati Ameriya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SUMIT KUMAR GUPTA

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sagar Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trekkingtoes.com Ltd

Summary

The Company was formally incorporated as Fylfot Comtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2012. The name of the Company was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated October 01, 2014. A certificate confirming alteration of Object Clause consequent to change in object was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on October 27, 2014 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on November 10, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated May 06, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on May 11, 2020.The Company is followed under the entrepreneurship of Mr Sahil Agrawal and Mr. Sagar Agrawal who have an adequate experience in the line of the business undertaken by the Company and look after the strategic as well as day to day business operations. The Company is engaged in the business of offering travel aggregator platform to cab rental services to wide range of customers via on Call booking Service, Website i.e. www.hippocabs.com and mobile application (app) i.e. HippoCabs. The Company have a built technology and data-driven solutions for every area of business which enables one company
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Trekkingtoes.com Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.