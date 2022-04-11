iifl-logo-icon 1
Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Balance Sheet

29.2
(-4.89%)
Apr 11, 2022|02:34:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.6

1.6

1.6

1.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.78

2.27

2.3

-1.11

Net Worth

-0.18

3.87

3.9

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0.26

0.21

0.18

0.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.08

4.08

4.08

0.99

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.07

0.17

0.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3

3

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.58

Networking Capital

-0.02

0.92

0.86

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.21

0.02

Debtor Days

7.04

154.95

Other Current Assets

0.05

1.03

1.06

0.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.25

-0.24

Creditor Days

21.13

184.47

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.09

-0.16

-0.21

Cash

0.02

0.04

0

0.02

Total Assets

0.08

4.08

4.07

0.98

