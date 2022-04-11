Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.6
1.6
1.6
1.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.78
2.27
2.3
-1.11
Net Worth
-0.18
3.87
3.9
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.26
0.21
0.18
0.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.08
4.08
4.08
0.99
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.07
0.17
0.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3
3
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.58
Networking Capital
-0.02
0.92
0.86
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.21
0.02
Debtor Days
7.04
154.95
Other Current Assets
0.05
1.03
1.06
0.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.25
-0.24
Creditor Days
21.13
184.47
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.09
-0.16
-0.21
Cash
0.02
0.04
0
0.02
Total Assets
0.08
4.08
4.07
0.98
