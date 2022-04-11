Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.51
0.49
3.15
0.98
yoy growth (%)
4.75
-84.3
220.9
505.63
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.23
-0.37
-0.12
As % of sales
14.51
48.36
12.02
12.31
Other costs
-0.5
-0.7
-3.17
-0.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
96.95
142.1
100.63
98.88
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.44
-0.39
-0.11
OPM
-11.46
-90.47
-12.66
-11.2
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.26
-0.03
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.12
0.01
0.01
0
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.69
-0.43
-0.11
Taxes
0
0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-13.87
-5.76
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.65
-0.43
-0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.65
-0.43
-0.11
yoy growth (%)
-94.93
49.01
263.95
39.09
NPM
-6.36
-131.56
-13.85
-12.21
