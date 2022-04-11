iifl-logo-icon 1
Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

29.2
(-4.89%)
Apr 11, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.51

0.49

3.15

0.98

yoy growth (%)

4.75

-84.3

220.9

505.63

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.23

-0.37

-0.12

As % of sales

14.51

48.36

12.02

12.31

Other costs

-0.5

-0.7

-3.17

-0.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

96.95

142.1

100.63

98.88

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.44

-0.39

-0.11

OPM

-11.46

-90.47

-12.66

-11.2

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.26

-0.03

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.12

0.01

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.69

-0.43

-0.11

Taxes

0

0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-13.87

-5.76

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.65

-0.43

-0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.65

-0.43

-0.11

yoy growth (%)

-94.93

49.01

263.95

39.09

NPM

-6.36

-131.56

-13.85

-12.21

