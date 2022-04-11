Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.69
-0.43
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.26
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0.03
0
0
Working capital
0.1
0.02
-0.02
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.03
-0.89
-0.49
-0.21
Capital expenditure
0
0.4
0.29
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.03
-0.49
-0.2
-0.19
Equity raised
4.6
3.88
-0.45
-0.22
Investing
0
3
0
0
Financing
0.39
0.95
1.02
0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.96
7.33
0.36
-0.09
No Record Found
