Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.2
(-4.89%)
Apr 11, 2022|02:34:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Trekkingtoes.com Ltd

Trekkingtoes.com Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.69

-0.43

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.26

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0.03

0

0

Working capital

0.1

0.02

-0.02

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.03

-0.89

-0.49

-0.21

Capital expenditure

0

0.4

0.29

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.03

-0.49

-0.2

-0.19

Equity raised

4.6

3.88

-0.45

-0.22

Investing

0

3

0

0

Financing

0.39

0.95

1.02

0.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.96

7.33

0.36

-0.09

