Trekkingtoes.com Ltd Summary

The Company was formally incorporated as Fylfot Comtech Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 13, 2012. The name of the Company was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated October 01, 2014. A certificate confirming alteration of Object Clause consequent to change in object was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on October 27, 2014 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on November 10, 2014. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Trekkingtoes.com Limited vide Special Resolution dated May 06, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan on May 11, 2020.The Company is followed under the entrepreneurship of Mr Sahil Agrawal and Mr. Sagar Agrawal who have an adequate experience in the line of the business undertaken by the Company and look after the strategic as well as day to day business operations. The Company is engaged in the business of offering travel aggregator platform to cab rental services to wide range of customers via on Call booking Service, Website i.e. www.hippocabs.com and mobile application (app) i.e. HippoCabs. The Company have a built technology and data-driven solutions for every area of business which enables one company to increase efficiency. It works on exclusive and non-exclusive model with driver and vendors. The Company have over 1500 vendors with more than 4000 vehicles registered with for intercity services. It provide dynamic pricing and route specific approach. Currently, the services cover approximately 200 cities across India. The Company plan to replicate the route specific approach which it applied on Jaipur-Delhi route on similar routes like Delhi- Agra, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi- Manali, Jaipur - Agra and Mumbai - Pune to become market leader on these routes. The Company is also engaged in Data Base trading, Software Consultancy services, Currency Conversion Services in Indian as well as International Markets.The Company is solving a core problem of finding return journeys for its driver partners. It is able to achieve this through a combination of algorithms and strategic approach. Using dynamic pricing algorithms, the Company has been able to increase the efficiency of return booking where almost all driver partners are able to get the return journeys directly through platform. Following a route specific approach, the Company is able to manage the demand and supply on both sides of the route, enabling the client to pay only for one way and for drivers to have customers on both the sides.The Company adheres to all necessary regulatory specifications. It firmly believe in maintaining service quality against the highest standards, are unflinchingly customer centric, deeply people focused, and follow ethical business practices and corporate governance standards overall. It endeavor to satisfy customers by continuous improvement through process innovation and quality maintenance. The Company focuses on providing quality services to increase customer satisfaction and develop a positive brand image in the industry. It aim to grow operations on PAN India basis and make brand as a distinguished name in industry.