Tutis Technologies Ltd Summary

Tutis Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is principally engaged in the software development and information technology (IT) consultancy services. The Companys products include biometric hardware products (exclusive India partner with SecuGen Inc. of United States); biometrics software products (both personal compute and embedded-based); biometric enterprise and desk top log on; biometric time and attendance system, and document management system (DMS). It provides solutions, such as imaging technology and biometric software solutions. The Company also provides services, which includes IT consultancy services, software development and maintenance, business process outsourcing services (BPO services), document scanning, indexing, conversion and data extraction, design and drafting, and offshore facilities. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. The Companys subsidiaries include Global Software Technologies Ltd., Amex Information Technologies and Tutis Media Streaming Pvt Ltd.