SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.67
Prev. Close₹2.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹2.67
Day's Low₹2.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
16.75
16.75
16.75
16.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.89
26.44
25.78
24.87
Net Worth
7.86
43.19
42.53
41.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
17.89
12.18
yoy growth (%)
46.9
Raw materials
-13.73
-4.01
As % of sales
76.76
32.93
Employee costs
-1.93
-2.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-35.33
1.02
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.47
Tax paid
0
-0.2
Working capital
-23.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.9
Op profit growth
-1,337.48
EBIT growth
-1,606.89
Net profit growth
-5,476.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
82.98
26.87
10.82
13.93
58.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.98
26.87
10.82
13.93
58.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
4.09
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
G S Chandrashekar
Director
Dilip Parekh
Director
D M Shirodkar
WTD & Director (Technical)
Aniket Jathar
Company Secretary
Mitesh Galani
Managing Director
Rupesh Vishwanathan
Additional Director
Amol Pagare
Reports by Tutis Technologies Ltd
Summary
Tutis Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is principally engaged in the software development and information technology (IT) consultancy services. The Companys products include biometric hardware products (exclusive India partner with SecuGen Inc. of United States); biometrics software products (both personal compute and embedded-based); biometric enterprise and desk top log on; biometric time and attendance system, and document management system (DMS). It provides solutions, such as imaging technology and biometric software solutions. The Company also provides services, which includes IT consultancy services, software development and maintenance, business process outsourcing services (BPO services), document scanning, indexing, conversion and data extraction, design and drafting, and offshore facilities. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. The Companys subsidiaries include Global Software Technologies Ltd., Amex Information Technologies and Tutis Media Streaming Pvt Ltd.
