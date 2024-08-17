iifl-logo-icon 1
Tutis Technologies Ltd Share Price

2.67
(-1.84%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Tutis Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.67

Prev. Close

2.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

2.67

Day's Low

2.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tutis Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tutis Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tutis Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:02 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.24%

Non-Promoter- 95.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tutis Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

16.75

16.75

16.75

16.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.89

26.44

25.78

24.87

Net Worth

7.86

43.19

42.53

41.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

17.89

12.18

yoy growth (%)

46.9

Raw materials

-13.73

-4.01

As % of sales

76.76

32.93

Employee costs

-1.93

-2.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-35.33

1.02

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.47

Tax paid

0

-0.2

Working capital

-23.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.9

Op profit growth

-1,337.48

EBIT growth

-1,606.89

Net profit growth

-5,476.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

82.98

26.87

10.82

13.93

58.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

82.98

26.87

10.82

13.93

58.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

4.09

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.89

Tutis Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tutis Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

G S Chandrashekar

Director

Dilip Parekh

Director

D M Shirodkar

WTD & Director (Technical)

Aniket Jathar

Company Secretary

Mitesh Galani

Managing Director

Rupesh Vishwanathan

Additional Director

Amol Pagare

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tutis Technologies Ltd

Summary

Tutis Technologies Limited is an India-based company. The Company is principally engaged in the software development and information technology (IT) consultancy services. The Companys products include biometric hardware products (exclusive India partner with SecuGen Inc. of United States); biometrics software products (both personal compute and embedded-based); biometric enterprise and desk top log on; biometric time and attendance system, and document management system (DMS). It provides solutions, such as imaging technology and biometric software solutions. The Company also provides services, which includes IT consultancy services, software development and maintenance, business process outsourcing services (BPO services), document scanning, indexing, conversion and data extraction, design and drafting, and offshore facilities. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. The Companys subsidiaries include Global Software Technologies Ltd., Amex Information Technologies and Tutis Media Streaming Pvt Ltd.
QUICKLINKS FOR Tutis Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

