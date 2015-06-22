iifl-logo-icon 1
Tutis Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.67
(-1.84%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tutis Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

17.89

12.18

yoy growth (%)

46.9

Raw materials

-13.73

-4.01

As % of sales

76.76

32.93

Employee costs

-1.93

-2.68

As % of sales

10.81

22

Other costs

-35.86

-2.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

200.41

22.74

Operating profit

-33.64

2.71

OPM

-188

22.31

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.47

Interest expense

-1.32

-1.22

Other income

0.08

0.01

Profit before tax

-35.33

1.02

Taxes

0

-0.2

Tax rate

0

-20.39

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-35.33

0.81

Exceptional items

0

-0.16

Net profit

-35.33

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-5,476.33

NPM

-197.45

5.39

