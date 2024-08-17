Tutis Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
22.37
60.61
17.98
8.88
2.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.37
60.61
17.98
8.88
2.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
4.09
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
22.37
60.61
17.98
8.88
6.96
Total Expenditure
23.8
55.38
16.76
4.01
4.51
PBIDT
-1.42
5.23
1.23
4.86
2.44
Interest
0.52
0.58
0.47
0.75
0.77
PBDT
-1.96
4.63
0.75
4.11
1.65
Depreciation
0.23
0.21
0.66
0.67
0.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.2
4.42
0.09
3.44
0.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.2
4.42
0.09
3.44
0.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.15
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.2
4.42
0.25
3.44
0.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
2.64
0.05
2.04
0.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.75
16.75
16.75
16.75
16.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,53,06,672
1,43,98,922
1,45,61,672
1,45,55,747
1,45,48,747
Public Shareholding (%)
91.4
85.98
86.94
86.91
86.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,40,303
23,48,053
21,85,303
21,98,228
21,98,228
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
8.6
14.02
13.05
13.07
13.13
PBIDTM(%)
-6.38
8.62
6.83
54.72
85.01
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-9.83
7.29
0.5
38.73
33.79
