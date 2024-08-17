iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tutis Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.67
(-1.84%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010

Gross Sales

22.37

60.61

17.98

8.88

2.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.37

60.61

17.98

8.88

2.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

4.09

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

22.37

60.61

17.98

8.88

6.96

Total Expenditure

23.8

55.38

16.76

4.01

4.51

PBIDT

-1.42

5.23

1.23

4.86

2.44

Interest

0.52

0.58

0.47

0.75

0.77

PBDT

-1.96

4.63

0.75

4.11

1.65

Depreciation

0.23

0.21

0.66

0.67

0.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.2

4.42

0.09

3.44

0.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.2

4.42

0.09

3.44

0.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.15

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.2

4.42

0.25

3.44

0.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

2.64

0.05

2.04

0.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.75

16.75

16.75

16.75

16.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,53,06,672

1,43,98,922

1,45,61,672

1,45,55,747

1,45,48,747

Public Shareholding (%)

91.4

85.98

86.94

86.91

86.87

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

14,40,303

23,48,053

21,85,303

21,98,228

21,98,228

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

8.6

14.02

13.05

13.07

13.13

PBIDTM(%)

-6.38

8.62

6.83

54.72

85.01

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-9.83

7.29

0.5

38.73

33.79

