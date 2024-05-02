TO THE MEMBERS OF

UJJIVAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OpINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REpORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our reports thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other profit,total information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESpONSIBILITIES OF MANAgEMENT AND THOSE CHARgED wITH gOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, doubt onas applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESpONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REpORT ON OTHER LEgAL AND REgULATORy REqUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with referencetofinancial

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except for disputed taxes reported in Para vii(b) of Annexure A.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. As stated in Note No.10.1 of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a.) As stated in Note No.35 of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b.) As stated in Note No.35 of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c.) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend, as stated in Note No.12C of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. No final dividend was proposed by the board of directors during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEpENDENT AUDITORS REpORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited of even date on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023] (i.) (a.) (A.) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B.) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c.) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties except in case of lease which are executed in favour of Company, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(e.) As stated in Note No.31 of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii.) (a.) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and accordingly, it does not hold any inventory. Hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b.) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii.) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement under clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv.) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies during the year. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v.) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits as mentioned in the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi.) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii.) (a.) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b.) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, there were no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes except for the following;

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( In lakhs) period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 118 FY 2016-17 (AY 2017-18) Commissioner Income Tax (Appeals)

^ against this demand, the Company has paid 24 lakhs under protest.

(viii.) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix.) (a.) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b.) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority. (c.) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d.) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f.) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x.) (a.) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b.) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. Issue of shares under the ESOP scheme has not been considered for this purpose.

(xi.) (a.) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b.) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c.) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaint was received by the company during the year.

(xii.) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii.) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv.) (a.) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b.) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year up to the balance sheet date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. .

(xv.) In our opinion and based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi.) (a.) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as an Non-Banking Non Deposit taking Systematically Important Core Investment Company (NBFC-ND-SI-CIC).

(b.) The company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities and as stated in Clause xvi (a) above, the company has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as an NBFC-ND-SI-CIC.

(c.) As stated in Note No.1 of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is a core investment company and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as an NBFC-ND-SI-CIC and continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC as at the balance sheet date.

(d.) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group has only one CIC which is the Company as mentioned in paragraph (a) above and registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii.) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii.)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. (xix.)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that, the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx.) (a.) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(b.) In respect of ongoing projects, there are no amounts required to be transferred to unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) account as at the end of the previous financial year and for the current financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company Also, refer note 17(b) of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in Paragraph (2)(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2023]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Ujjivan Financial Services Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based onthe assessed risk.Theprocedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.