Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹580
Prev. Close₹574.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹17,582.62
Day's High₹592.9
Day's Low₹573
52 Week's High₹612.05
52 Week's Low₹462.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,179.21
P/E38.76
EPS15.23
Divi. Yield0.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
121.68
121.68
121.66
121.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,731.5
1,684.16
1,681.45
1,684.22
Net Worth
1,853.18
1,805.84
1,803.11
1,805.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4,065.13
955.28
1,463.78
652.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
4,421.34
2,995.16
3,065.98
2,859.76
1,944.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,421.34
2,995.16
3,065.98
2,859.76
1,944.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
257.42
97.02
115.01
109.61
69.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K R Ramamoorthy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anand Narayan
Independent Director
MONA KACHHWAHA
Independent Director
SAMIT GHOSH
Independent Director
Sunil Vinayak Patel
Independent Director
Renzo Christopher Viegas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shashidhara S.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) is a Limited Company and was registered as NBFC-MFI under Non-Banking Financial Company Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) directions on September 05, 2013. The Company received approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Small Finance Bank. Pursuant to the same, the company executed an agreement to transfer its Business undertaking to its wholly owned subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank). The Company is the promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited. The Company as on March 31, 2023 holds 73.67% equity in USFB and holds preference shares of Rs 200 Crores.The Bank commenced operations w.e.f 1st February 2017, on which date UFSL ceased to operate as a micro finance company. Pursuant to this change, UFSL surrendered its NBFC - MFI license and received approval and certificate of registration as NBFC-ND-SI-CIC (Core Investment Company ) from the RBI on October 10, 2017. Ujjivan Financial Services was one of the largest microfinance institutions in the country before it transferred its business undertaking to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited.Ujjivans business is primarily based on the joint liability group lending model for providing collateral free, small ticket-size loans to economically active poor women. The company also offers individual loans to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs). The Company offers a diverse range of loan products to cater to the specific requirements of the companies customers
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.