Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Share Price

589.5
(2.62%)
May 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

580

Prev. Close

574.45

Turnover(Lac.)

17,582.62

Day's High

592.9

Day's Low

573

52 Week's High

612.05

52 Week's Low

462.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,179.21

P/E

38.76

EPS

15.23

Divi. Yield

0.85

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Apr, 2024

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:23 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 42.71%

Institutions: 42.70%

Non-Institutions: 57.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

121.68

121.68

121.66

121.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,731.5

1,684.16

1,681.45

1,684.22

Net Worth

1,853.18

1,805.84

1,803.11

1,805.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4,065.13

955.28

1,463.78

652.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

4,421.34

2,995.16

3,065.98

2,859.76

1,944.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,421.34

2,995.16

3,065.98

2,859.76

1,944.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

257.42

97.02

115.01

109.61

69.36

View Annually Results

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K R Ramamoorthy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anand Narayan

Independent Director

MONA KACHHWAHA

Independent Director

SAMIT GHOSH

Independent Director

Sunil Vinayak Patel

Independent Director

Renzo Christopher Viegas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shashidhara S.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) is a Limited Company and was registered as NBFC-MFI under Non-Banking Financial Company Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) directions on September 05, 2013. The Company received approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Small Finance Bank. Pursuant to the same, the company executed an agreement to transfer its Business undertaking to its wholly owned subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank). The Company is the promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited. The Company as on March 31, 2023 holds 73.67% equity in USFB and holds preference shares of Rs 200 Crores.The Bank commenced operations w.e.f 1st February 2017, on which date UFSL ceased to operate as a micro finance company. Pursuant to this change, UFSL surrendered its NBFC - MFI license and received approval and certificate of registration as NBFC-ND-SI-CIC (Core Investment Company ) from the RBI on October 10, 2017. Ujjivan Financial Services was one of the largest microfinance institutions in the country before it transferred its business undertaking to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited.Ujjivans business is primarily based on the joint liability group lending model for providing collateral free, small ticket-size loans to economically active poor women. The company also offers individual loans to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs). The Company offers a diverse range of loan products to cater to the specific requirements of the companies customers
