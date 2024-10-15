Summary

Ujjivan Financial Services Limited (UFSL) is a Limited Company and was registered as NBFC-MFI under Non-Banking Financial Company Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) directions on September 05, 2013. The Company received approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a Small Finance Bank. Pursuant to the same, the company executed an agreement to transfer its Business undertaking to its wholly owned subsidiary Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank). The Company is the promoter of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited. The Company as on March 31, 2023 holds 73.67% equity in USFB and holds preference shares of Rs 200 Crores.The Bank commenced operations w.e.f 1st February 2017, on which date UFSL ceased to operate as a micro finance company. Pursuant to this change, UFSL surrendered its NBFC - MFI license and received approval and certificate of registration as NBFC-ND-SI-CIC (Core Investment Company ) from the RBI on October 10, 2017. Ujjivan Financial Services was one of the largest microfinance institutions in the country before it transferred its business undertaking to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited.Ujjivans business is primarily based on the joint liability group lending model for providing collateral free, small ticket-size loans to economically active poor women. The company also offers individual loans to Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs). The Company offers a diverse range of loan products to cater to the specific requirements of the companies customers

