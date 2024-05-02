iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

589.5
(2.62%)
May 2, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

121.68

121.68

121.66

121.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,731.5

1,684.16

1,681.45

1,684.22

Net Worth

1,853.18

1,805.84

1,803.11

1,805.9

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,853.18

1,805.84

1,803.11

1,805.9

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,679.83

1,679.83

1,679.65

1,676.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

-0.35

-0.3

-0.48

-0.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.82

0.78

0.91

1.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.15

-0.22

-0.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1

-0.93

-1.17

-1.33

Cash

173.66

126.29

123.89

129.87

Total Assets

1,853.18

1,805.84

1,803.11

1,805.89

