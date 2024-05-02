Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
121.68
121.68
121.66
121.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,731.5
1,684.16
1,681.45
1,684.22
Net Worth
1,853.18
1,805.84
1,803.11
1,805.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,853.18
1,805.84
1,803.11
1,805.9
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,679.83
1,679.83
1,679.65
1,676.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
-0.35
-0.3
-0.48
-0.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.82
0.78
0.91
1.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.15
-0.22
-0.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1
-0.93
-1.17
-1.33
Cash
173.66
126.29
123.89
129.87
Total Assets
1,853.18
1,805.84
1,803.11
1,805.89
