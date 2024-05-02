iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

589.5
(2.62%)
May 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4,065.13

955.28

1,463.78

652.18

Other operating items

Operating

-4,065.13

955.28

1,463.78

652.18

Capital expenditure

-48.39

12.8

10.87

4.29

Free cash flow

-4,113.52

968.08

1,474.65

656.47

Equity raised

2,762.64

1,767.86

982.13

562.61

Investing

1,639.94

0

0

0

Financing

-4,238

1,327.71

1,478.81

652.5

Dividends paid

11.5

5.91

4.31

3.28

Net in cash

-3,937.44

4,069.56

3,939.9

1,874.86

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.