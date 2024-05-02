Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4,065.13
955.28
1,463.78
652.18
Other operating items
Operating
-4,065.13
955.28
1,463.78
652.18
Capital expenditure
-48.39
12.8
10.87
4.29
Free cash flow
-4,113.52
968.08
1,474.65
656.47
Equity raised
2,762.64
1,767.86
982.13
562.61
Investing
1,639.94
0
0
0
Financing
-4,238
1,327.71
1,478.81
652.5
Dividends paid
11.5
5.91
4.31
3.28
Net in cash
-3,937.44
4,069.56
3,939.9
1,874.86
