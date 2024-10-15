Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1,575.67
1,496.22
1,375.05
1,231.25
1,144.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,575.67
1,496.22
1,375.05
1,231.25
1,144.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
58.94
61.97
80.9
97
50.09
Total Income
1,634.61
1,558.19
1,455.95
1,328.25
1,194.35
Total Expenditure
599.65
530.26
509.68
515.64
365.28
PBIDT
1,034.96
1,027.93
946.27
812.61
829.07
Interest
616.58
572.08
499.48
452.6
390.7
PBDT
418.38
455.85
446.79
360.01
438.37
Depreciation
48.81
41.59
39.27
41.95
42.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
59.2
112.75
117.78
94.72
57.7
Deferred Tax
28.88
-7.31
-8.66
-8.35
39.92
Reported Profit After Tax
281.49
308.82
298.4
231.69
297.99
Minority Interest After NP
73.55
82.98
78.48
64.52
77.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
207.94
225.84
219.92
167.17
220.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
207.94
225.84
219.92
167.17
220.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.09
18.56
18.07
13.74
18.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
127.15
121.71
121.68
121.68
121.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
65.68
68.7
68.81
65.99
72.45
PBDTM(%)
26.55
30.46
32.49
29.23
38.31
PATM(%)
17.86
20.64
21.7
18.81
26.04

