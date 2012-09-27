Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
UNIFLEX CABLES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of UNIFLEX CABLES LIMITED as at
31st March, 2011, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys Management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosure in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies
Act, 1956, we annex here to a Statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books of
the Company.
3. The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement
referred to in this report are in agreement with the books of account.
4. In our opinion the attached Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2011 and the
Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement for the period ended on
that date, comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section
211(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956.
5. Based on representations made by all the Directors of the Company and
the information and explanations as given by the Directors, none of the
Directors of the Company are disqualified as on 31st March, 2011 from being
appointed as directors in terms of clause (g) of sub section (1) of Section
274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
We report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and
according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read together
with relevant notes thereon, give the information required by the Companies
Act, 1956, in the manner so required and present a true and fair view in
conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India: -
i) In so far as it relates to the Balance Sheet, of the State of affairs of
the Company as at 31st March, 2011,
ii) In so far as it relates to the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss of
the Company for the period ended on that date and
iii) In so far as it relates to the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows
for the period ended on that date.
For RASHMIZAVERI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
RASHMI ZAVERI
Partner
Place: Mumbai Membership No. 5299
Date : 26th May, 2011 Firm No. 108683W
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE ACCOUNT FOR THE
PERIOD ENDED 31st MARCH, 2011 OF UNIFLEX CABLES LTD.
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of
information and explanations given to us, we state that:
i) a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing
particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) As explained to us, some of the fixed assets have been physically
verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner,
which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the
Company and nature of its assets. Accordingly, a portion of the Fixed
Assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year.
According to the information and explanations given to us, no material
discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.
c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off any substantial part
of the Fixed Assets, so as to affect its going concern status.
ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As
per the explanations given to us, no inventory was lying with outside
parties.
b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records were not material.
iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us the
Company has not taken or granted any loans, secured or unsecured from/ to
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 except unsecured loans of
Rs.1,77,24,24,815/- (Maximum amount outstanding Rs. 1,77,24,24,815/- during
the year) had been taken from two parties during the year as listed in the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
b) The rate of interest & other terms & condition of the loan taken by the
Company is prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
c) Since there is no stipulation of the repayment of the loan, the question
of repayment of the same does not arise. The Company is regular in paying
the interest on the above-mentioned loan taken.
iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are generally adequate internal control procedures
commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business
with regard to purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the
sale of goods. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any
continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal controls.
v) a) On the basis of audit procedures performed by us and according to
information and explanations and representations given to us, we are of the
opinion that the disclosure of interest by Directors in Company in which
such directors were interested as contemplated under Section 299 of the
Companies Act, 1956 and which were required to be entered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the said Act, have been so entered.
b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to
us, the transactions made in pursuance of contacts or arrangement entered
in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956
exceeding the value of rupees five lacs in respect of any party during the
year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to
prevailing market prices at that time or prices at which transactions, if
any, for similar goods/services have been made with other parties at the
relevant time.
vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted any Deposits from Public. The Company
Law Board has passed no order in respect of the Company.
vii) The Company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountant as an
Internal Auditor. The Internal Auditors have generally covered the various
aspects of the working of the Company.
viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company pursuant to the Order made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of cost records under Section 209 (1)(d) of the Companies Act,
1956 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and
records have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed
examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are
accurate and complete.
ix) a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees
state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, custom duty, cess,
investors education and protection fund and other material statutory dues
applicable to it.
b) On the basis of our examination of the documents and records, the
following disputed statutory dues on account of excise duty, income tax,
which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities, are as
follows:
Nature of Amount (Rs.) Forum where Period
the dues In lacs dispute is to which
pending relates
Excise Duty 66,92,604 CESTAT, 2001
(Penalty) Mumbai
Excise Duty 15,16,541 CESTAT, Vapi 2001
Sales Tax 3,91,94,483 CST, Surat, 2006/07
Sales Tax 10,49,705 CST, Jaipur 2008/09
x) In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the Company are more than
fifty percent of its net worth. The Company has incurred cash losses during
the financial year covered by our audit. The Company had incurred cash loss
in the immediately preceding financial year. In fact, the entire net worth
of the Company has been eroded at the end of the financial year
xi) The Company has not defaulted in repayments of dues to banks and
debenture holders. There was no borrowing from financial institution during
the year.
xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund/ society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not applicable to the Company.
xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
representations made by the management, we are of the opinion that the
Company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from banks
or financial institutions.
xv) The Term Loans have been applied for the purpose for which the Loans
have been obtained.
xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company and after placing
reliance on the reasonable assumptions made by the Company for
classification of long term and short-term usages of the funds, we report
that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term
investment. No long-term funds have been used to finance short-term assets
except permanent working capital.
xvii) The Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties
covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act during the
year.
xviii) There are no debentures outstanding at the end of the year.
xix) The Company has not made any public issue during the year.
xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the
best of our knowledge and belief, no fraud on or by the Company has been
noticed or reported by the Company during the course of our audit.
For RASHMIZAVERI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
RASHMI ZAVERI
Partner
Place: Mumbai Membership No. 5299
Date : 26th May, 2011 Firm No. 108683W