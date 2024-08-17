iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Share Price

12.3
(-5.96%)
Sep 27, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Uniflex Cables Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

13.1

Prev. Close

13.08

Turnover(Lac.)

3.7

Day's High

13.5

Day's Low

12.11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-19.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Corporate Action

Uniflex Cables Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Uniflex Cables Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:12 AM
Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uniflex Cables Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

24.98

24.98

26.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-57.85

-29.59

-3.75

Net Worth

-32.87

-4.61

22.85

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

311.26

180.61

144.97

Excise Duty

0

0

17.11

Net Sales

311.26

180.61

127.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.82

2.84

1.62

Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uniflex Cables Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Narendra D Desai

Director

Kushal N Desai

Director

Chaitanya N Desai

Director

F B Virani

Director

H N Shah

Company Secretary

M C Bhalawat

Independent Director

N K Thingalaya

Director (Special - BIFR)

S K Kinra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniflex Cables Ltd merged

Summary

Uniflex Cables Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Telecom & Power Cables in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture of Elastomeric XLPE and Flouroplastlc Cables. The company exported to more than 25 countries in Middle East, South East Asia, Africa, Australia, Russia and Europe. The Companys plant is ideally located at Umbergaon, Gujarat. The Plant is well equipped with advance manufacturing and testing facilities having the largest range of electrical and telecommunication cables and has five major divisions.The company was incorporated under the companies Act 1956 as a private limited company named Uniflex Cables Private Limited on 14 December 1990 and converted into a public limited company on 26 November 1992. The company got certification of ISO 9002 and ISO 9001. During the year 1993-1994, the company implemented the expansion programmed and estimated coast of Rs 1200 lakh for manufacturing XLPE Cables and extended its activities to manufacture XLPE cables and Fluoroplastic cables. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully commissioned both the projects related with telecom cables namely, Optical Fibre & Jelly Filled Telecommunication cables. During the year, the company successful executed a major order of Optical Fibre Cables worth Rs 19 crore to DOT.During the year, 1998-1999, the company increased the installed capacity of Optical Fibre Cables from 4000 CKM to 8000 CKM. During the year 1999-2000, the company increased the installed capacity of Optic
