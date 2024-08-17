Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹13.1
Prev. Close₹13.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.7
Day's High₹13.5
Day's Low₹12.11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-19.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
24.98
24.98
26.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-57.85
-29.59
-3.75
Net Worth
-32.87
-4.61
22.85
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
311.26
180.61
144.97
Excise Duty
0
0
17.11
Net Sales
311.26
180.61
127.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.82
2.84
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Narendra D Desai
Director
Kushal N Desai
Director
Chaitanya N Desai
Director
F B Virani
Director
H N Shah
Company Secretary
M C Bhalawat
Independent Director
N K Thingalaya
Director (Special - BIFR)
S K Kinra
Reports by Uniflex Cables Ltd merged
Summary
Uniflex Cables Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Telecom & Power Cables in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture of Elastomeric XLPE and Flouroplastlc Cables. The company exported to more than 25 countries in Middle East, South East Asia, Africa, Australia, Russia and Europe. The Companys plant is ideally located at Umbergaon, Gujarat. The Plant is well equipped with advance manufacturing and testing facilities having the largest range of electrical and telecommunication cables and has five major divisions.The company was incorporated under the companies Act 1956 as a private limited company named Uniflex Cables Private Limited on 14 December 1990 and converted into a public limited company on 26 November 1992. The company got certification of ISO 9002 and ISO 9001. During the year 1993-1994, the company implemented the expansion programmed and estimated coast of Rs 1200 lakh for manufacturing XLPE Cables and extended its activities to manufacture XLPE cables and Fluoroplastic cables. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully commissioned both the projects related with telecom cables namely, Optical Fibre & Jelly Filled Telecommunication cables. During the year, the company successful executed a major order of Optical Fibre Cables worth Rs 19 crore to DOT.During the year, 1998-1999, the company increased the installed capacity of Optical Fibre Cables from 4000 CKM to 8000 CKM. During the year 1999-2000, the company increased the installed capacity of Optic
Read More
