Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
UNIFLEX CABLES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors hereunder present the Twenty First Annual Report of the
Company together with the Audited Annual Accounts showing the financial
position of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2011.
A. FINANCIAL RESULTS:
(Rs. In Lacs)
Particulars 31-Mar-11 31-Mar-10
(Stand alone) (Stand alone)
Operating Profit/Loss) (649.08) (912.58)
Less: Interest & Finance Charges 1544.99 1220.41
(Loss) / Profit before Depreciation (2194.07) (2132.99)
& Tax
Less: Depreciation 631.20 612.83
(Loss)/ Profit before Tax (2825.27) (2745.82)
Less: Provision for FBT 0.00 0.00
(Loss)/ Profit after Tax (2825.27) (2745.82)
Deficit brought forward from (7369.46) (4623.64)
previous year
Total Loss carried forwarded (10194.73) (7369.46)
Consolidated Net Loss of the Company after tax was at Rs. 2937.99 Lacs
includes the loss of M/s Marine Cables & Wires Private Limited (Wholly
Owned Subsidiary of the Co.) incurred during the year under review.
In view of the losses incurred by the Company, your Directors do not
recommend any dividend for the year.
B. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:
During the year under review, the Company has achieved Sales Turnover (net
of excise) of Rs. 31127.28 Lacs as against Rs. 18061.85 Lacs for the
financial year ended 31st March, 2010 which is quite substantial, but this
was not sufficient to break-even and Company has incurred a Net Loss of Rs.
2825.27 Lacs before tax as against a loss of Rs. 2745.82 Lacs for the
previous year ended 31.03.2010. The various steps taken for improving the
operations were reflected in higher sales turnover and reduced operating
loss in year under review.
C. SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REHABILITATION SCHEME (DRS) FOR APPROVAL TO THE
BOARD FOR INDUSTRIAL & FINANCIAL RECONSTRUCTION (BIFR) ENVISAGING
AMALGAMATION OF THE COMPANY WITH APAR INDUSTRIES LTD., THE HOLDING CO.
(AIL).
Pursuant to the reference made by the Company in accordance with the
provisions of Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act 1985
(SICA) to the Board for Industrial & Financial Re-construction (BIFR), the
Company has been declared as Sick Industrial Company by BIFR vide its
order dated October 26, 2010 and directed the Company to file a fully tied
up Draft Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) for its revival to Syndicate Bank who
has been appointed as Operating Agency (OA) to examine the DRS. After
having preliminary discussion with the management of AIL, the Holding
Company, the Company has submitted DRS to OA which include proposal for
amalgamation of the Company with AIL with cut-off-date as 31st March 2010
for expeditious revival.
In the opinion of the Management of the Company and also its Holding
Company, the above option is most suitable for expeditious revival of the
Company as there is blink possibility of its revival independently. The
Company is pursuing the matter with BIFR for early approval of the said
Rehabilitation Proposal submitted by the Company. The Company is also
proposing appropriate Resolution in the notice to the members to take the
approval of its shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)
for the same.
D. PROPOSAL FOR AMALGAMATION OF MARINE CABLES & WIRES PVT. LIMITED (MCWPL)
- A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY - WITH APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.
(AIL), THE PARENT COMPANY.
As reported last year, M/s Marine Cables & Wires Pvt. Limited (MCWPL), a
Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, which was doing job works for the
Company, has also been declared as Sick Industrial Company by BIFR and
directed MCWPL to submit a Draft Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) for its
revival.
The Management of your Company had discussion on the matter with the
management of AIL and also with MCWPL with regard to revival of MCWPL. As
directed by BIFR, MCWPL has already submitted a Draft Rehabilitation Scheme
(DRS) proposing Amalgamation of MCWPL with AIL for consideration and
sanction by BIFR. Syndicate Bank, Mumbai has been appointed as Operating
Agency (OA) by BIFR to monitor/ review and submit the final Rehabilitation
Proposal. The OA is taking necessary steps in the matter as directed by
BIFR.
E. SHARE CAPITAL:
During the year, under review there was no change in the issued and paid up
share capital of the Company which stood at Rs. 2498.04 lacs divided into
249,80,366 number of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid.
F. LISTING:
The Companys equity shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.
(BSE), Mumbai.
G. FUTURE OUTLOOK:
The business environment for Cable industry is still challenging but
showing signs of industrial and infrastructure growth. However, the
Industry is having excess capacity compared to demand currently. The future
outlook in terms of investment in the infrastructure sector, particularly
power, is also good. This indicates that demand for the cable business
should improve further. We are optimistic that Financial year 2011-12 will
be a better year than earlier Financial years.
The industry has significantly expanded its capacity resulting in a price
war like situation with reduction in prices and margins, though demand is
at a higher level. It is expected that margins will also slowly improve and
in the next 1-2 years should come back to the pre-2008 level. The recovery
in margins has been slow due to significant overcapacity in the industry.
Our Company has further de-bottlenecked its capacity in the Elastomeric and
Power cable divisions making certain idle facilities suitable for Power
Cables besides addition of few new types of equipment. The capacity of
fiber optic cables is also being enhanced by upgrading existing equipments
and addition of new machinery. Several measures have been taken to improve
process, productivity and quality with new equipments and manpower
training. The last year has seen a major improvement in Companys sales
performance as a consequence of these actions. We expect to continue with
this momentum resulting in a better performance in Financial year 2011-12,
both in terms of sales and profitability with an objective to break even.
If the pricing environment improves due to stronger than expected demand,
the performance of the Company may further benefit.
H. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
Your Directors fully endorse the principles of Corporate Governance and to
implement the same as per requirements of Clause 49 of the Listing
Agreement. The Management Discussion & Analysis and Corporate Governance
Report are attached to this report.
I. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 with regard to the Directors responsibility statement, it is hereby
confirmed that:
i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended
March 31, 2011, the applicable accounting standards were followed along
with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any.
ii. Appropriate accounting policies were selected and applied them
consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for
the financial year for that period.
iii. Proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate
accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,
1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and
detecting fraud and other irregularities.
iv. The annual accounts were prepared on a going concern basis.
J. DEPOSITS:
Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposit from public within the
meaning of Section 58-A of the Companies Act and rules made there under.
K. BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
i) Shri S. K. Kinra has been appointed as a Special Director by the Board
for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) New Delhi on the Board and
other committees of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 3rd
January, 2011.
ii) Dr. Narendra D. Desai and Shri H. N. Shah, the Directors of the
Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of
the Company and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
Appropriate resolutions for approval of the members for the re- appointment
of Dr. Narendra D. Desai and Shri H. N. Shah as Directors of the Company
have been proposed in the notice to the Members for the ensuing Annual
General Meeting.
The Board recommends their appointment / re-appointment.
L. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
There are no employees whose remuneration was in excess of the limits
prescribed under Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the
Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended.
M. AUDITORS:
The Auditors, M/s. Rashmi Zaveri & Co. Chartered Accountants, are retiring
at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and they are not seeking re-
appoinment. The Audit Committee at their meeting held on 26th May, 2011
have recommended the name of M/s Sharp & Tannan, Chartered Accountants, to
be appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of retiring
Auditors. The Company has received nessesary certificate u/s 224(1B) of the
Companies Act from M/s Sharp & Tannan, Chartered Accountants. The Board
recommends the appointment of M/s Sharp & Tannan as Statutory Auditors of
the Company by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
N. AUDITORS REPORT:
The observations contained in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and
therefore, no further comments are required separately.
O. OTHER INFORMATION:
a) The Company has been granted exemption for the year ended March 31, 2011
by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its letter dated 28th January,
2011 from attaching to its balance sheet, the annual report of the
Companys wholly owned subsidiary viz. M/s Marine Cables & Wires Pvt.
Limited. As required in terms of the exemption, a statement containing
brief financial details of the said subsidiary for the year ended 31st
March, 2011 are included in the annual report of the Company.
b) Attached to and forming part of this report are the following:
i) Particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption
and foreign exchange earning and outgo.
ii) Report on Corporate Governance and Auditors Certificate regarding
compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance.
P. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:
Your Directors would like to express their gratitude for the support,
assistance and co-operation received from the Bankers, Apar Industries Ltd.
(AIL), the Holding Company, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and
Shareholders of the Company. Your Directors also wish to place on record
their appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the loyal
employees of the Company in the difficult time.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(DR. N. D. DESAI)
CHAIRMAN
Place: Mumbai.
Date : 26th May, 2011.
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Information as per Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with
the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the
year ended 31st March, 2011.
Conservation of Energy - FORM - A
a. Energy Conservation measures taken.
1. Replaced LDO with Gas for steam generation from boilers to save energy
cost as well as use cleaner fuel.
2. Replaced traditional copper chokes with electronic ballasts to reduce
energy consumption.
3. Replacement of street light and plant fitting of 120W with HPMV fittings
to reduce energy consumption.
b. Additional investments and proposals, if any, being implemented for
reductions of consumption of power:
1. Installation of additional air ventilators in the plant to reduce energy
consumption.
2. Replacement of Eddy current motors with AC drives and motors to reduce
energy savings.
c. Impact of the measures at (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy
consumption and subsequent impact on the cost of production of goods:
i. Electrical energy optimization
ii. Improved Equipment efficiency
iii. Improved Productivity
d. Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production
as per Form-A in respect of industries specified in the schedule thereto:
Not applicable.
FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO ABSORPTION, RESEARCH
AND DEVELOPMENT (R & D) - FORM - B
1. Specific areas in which R & D is carried out by the Company:
- HT cables curing process, speciality elastomer compounds, thin wall
elastomer cables, Optical Fiber Cables for under water application for
Navy.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above R&D:
- Commercial orders received for under water cables and thin wall elastomer
cables and its successful execution is opening up good opportunities during
next year.
3. Future plan of action:
- To continue to perfect the technology and absorb it in the above
mentioned areas towards cost reduction and widening the business in similar
areas of application.
- To explore business opportunities in composite cables, high temperature
cables, data logging cables.
4. Expenditure on R & D:
- Expenditure on R & D has not been accounted for separately.
Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation:
1. Efforts in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation and
innovation:
Technical know - how on thin wall cables is now fully absorbed.
Development of Fire survival building wires, Fire survival Fiber optic
cables, Fire survival cables for fire alarm systems has been initiated.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts e.g. product
improvement, cost reduction, product developments, import substitution
etc.:
a) Commercial orders have been received for Chemically Cured Cross Linked
Cables, Optical Fiber Cables for Defense applications viz. Tactical OFC,
Sonar and Mine sweeping cables.
b) Elastomer Cables compounds which was in-house developed has reduced cost
to make the product more competitive in competitive market situation.
c) Trial order for Tactical Optical Fiber Cables received.
3. Imported Technology: Nil
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO - FORM C
(Rs. in Lacs)
a) Foreign Exchange Earnings: 8627.12
b) Foreign Exchange outgo:
i) On Import of Raw Material 13429.90
ii) On Import of Capital Goods -
iii) On Expenditure 442.51
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Forward-Looking Statements:
This report contains forward looking statements that covers expectations
and projections about the future, including statements about the Companys
strategy for growth, product development, market scenario, expenditures and
financial results.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and
expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these
assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized fully. The
Companys actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ
materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The
Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any
forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments,
information or events.
Overall review:
The Company is manufacturing Electrical & Telecommunication cables and
markets its cable under the brand name UNICAB and UNIFLEX. The power
cable industry showed sign of recovery in demand in the domestic market
despite continued global recessionary trends and commodity raw material
price volatility. The demand for elastomer cable also has been improving
due to increased focus on Windmill, Steel and Mining sector. The demand in
international market was generally stagnant. The Multinational cable
manufacturers are looking to enter Indian cable market and looking for tie-
up with domestic manufacturers.
The demand of the telecommunication cables remained subdued due to wireless
technologies getting higher preference and has also not been showing any
major improvement, though its outlook remains positive in terms of Fiber
optic cable demand.
Opportunities and Threats:
The Indian power sector is currently dominated by State/ Central utilities.
The installed generation capacity in the country at present is about
1,60,000 MW and is growing. India still is a power deficient country with a
significant energy shortage. As our countrys Annual GDP continues to grow
at close to about 9%, energy requirement is also bound to grow rapidly.
To bridge this deficit and to cater to future demand, the country needs
additional power generation capacity of approx. 100,000 MW during the next
five years. Apart from capacity shortage, the power sector in the country
is having problems of high transmission and distribution losses, power
pilferage and concessional tariff for certain sectors. Several power
generation projects are coming up in private sector. Many private Discoms
are strengthening power distribution network leading to higher demand for
cables. Govt. impetus towards renewable energy projects is opening several
opportunities. All these measures will give a boost to power sector in the
country which will provide good opportunities for business growth in the
power cable segment.
The telecommunication cable sector continues to witness tough times due to
over capacity besides slow down in decision making at lead telecom operator
BSNL due to certain contract award anomalies in the past. The capacity
utilization rates across companies are at low and uneconomical levels. The
surplus capacity relating to demand, has led to lower realizations, making
the business operations for Jelly Filled Telecom Cable (JFTC) un-
remunerative. Therefore the Company has decided to exit this business.
There is likely to be good demand for Fiber optic cables coming up at BSNL.
With the proposed introduction of 3G services by the Telecom operators,
there is expected to be good demand for Fiber optic cables in private
sector also. There is severe competition in this sector, which has taken
its toll on revenues and profits of all major fiber optic cable
manufacturing companies.
Threats:
Since the Company largely depends on projects and tenders and any slow-down
in the same mainly in core sector, could effect companys growth. There is
significant excess capacity in the industry both in power cables and in
telecom cables, therefore prices are expected to remain under pressure.
Similarly in its Telecom Division major orders come from internet service
providers and its procurement may effect due to technological advancement
in wireless technology. The volatility in the International Metal prices in
optical fiber prices (post earth quake in Japan) and in polymer raw
material prices may affect business performance.
Outlook:
The demand for electrical cable is likely to be emerging stronger as
economy is already showing signs of good growth. The Government is
continuing with plans to create significant additional power capacity,
giving major boost to power generation & distribution sector. The
distribution of power is getting better streamlined for improving its
efficiency. Similarly further investment by large industrial houses in
various infrastructure and mining projects gaining momentum, it will also
drive the demand of electrical cables significantly.
The demand for Fiber Optic cables is also likely to show improvement due to
Govt. deciding to create a country wide parallel telecom infrastructure for
Defense services. Higher penetration of broadband services and also
introduction of 3G services, all resulting in increased demand for fiber
optic cables.
Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:
The Management shall ensure compliances of Indian GAAP and adherence
thereto in its entirety.
Uniflexs internal controls is strengthened to ensure that all assets are
safeguarded and protected against loss from un-authorized use and that
transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.
The internal control systems is supplemented by an extensive program of
internal audits, reviews by management and documented policies, guidelines
and procedures.
The management has continued the engagement of M/s. KPMG, a Chartered
Accountants Firm, as Internal Auditors of the Company.
Internal audit findings and recommendations are reviewed by the top
Management at the level by the Audit Committee of the Board and corrective
measures if necessary, are taken by the Management in due course.
Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:
The Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act and the Accounting Standards issued by
the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Sales (net of excise] for the financial year 2010-11 stood at Rs. 31127.28
Lacs substantially higher as against Rs. 18061.85 Lacs in the previous
financial year 20092010. However, Company has shown loss before
depreciation to the tune of Rs. 2194.07 Lacs due to margins under pressure
as against loss of Rs. 2132.99 Lacs in the previous year.
Reserves and Surplus:
There is no change in the figures of Reserve and Surplus for the year under
review which stand at Rs. 4409.70 lacs for the year ended 31st March, 2011.
Fixed Assets:
During the year, there is an addition of Rs. 458.85 lacs in fixed assets.
Inventories:
Inventories stood at Rs. 5241.05 Lacs as at 31-03-2011 as against
Rs.5191.88 Lacs as at the end of previous year. The inventories do not
include any obsolete and unserviceable items.
Sundry Debtors:
Sundry debtors increased to Rs. 5903.14 Lacs as at 3103-2011 as against
Rs.4820.94 Lacs as at 31-03-2010 due to increase in sales turnover during
current year. These debtors are considered good and realizable.
Cash and Bank Balances:
Cash Bank and Bank Deposits with scheduled banks stood at Rs. 1082.88 Lacs
as on 31-03-2011.
Loans and Advances:
Loans and Advances as on 31-03-2011 stood at Rs. 2366.99 Lacs representing
advances paid for raw materials, stores and services, loans and advances to
employees, advance taxes, unutilized modvat, export entitlement benefit and
Sundry Deposit etc.
Current Liabilities:
Current liabilities amounting to Rs. 5819.33 Lacs includes creditors and
advance received from customers and other liabilities.
Provisions:
During the year the Company made provisions for excise duty and others to
the tune of Rs. 282.60 Lacs.
Human Resources:
Uniflex has a good mix of experience and young among its employees. Apar
Industries Ltd. (AIL), the Holding Company, has deputed some of its
Officials at Uniflex.
Medical check ups are done for all the Staff & Workers at factory on
regular basis and facilities are also provided for check up of their family
members.