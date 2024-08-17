Uniflex Cables Ltd merged Summary

Uniflex Cables Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Telecom & Power Cables in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture of Elastomeric XLPE and Flouroplastlc Cables. The company exported to more than 25 countries in Middle East, South East Asia, Africa, Australia, Russia and Europe. The Companys plant is ideally located at Umbergaon, Gujarat. The Plant is well equipped with advance manufacturing and testing facilities having the largest range of electrical and telecommunication cables and has five major divisions.The company was incorporated under the companies Act 1956 as a private limited company named Uniflex Cables Private Limited on 14 December 1990 and converted into a public limited company on 26 November 1992. The company got certification of ISO 9002 and ISO 9001. During the year 1993-1994, the company implemented the expansion programmed and estimated coast of Rs 1200 lakh for manufacturing XLPE Cables and extended its activities to manufacture XLPE cables and Fluoroplastic cables. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully commissioned both the projects related with telecom cables namely, Optical Fibre & Jelly Filled Telecommunication cables. During the year, the company successful executed a major order of Optical Fibre Cables worth Rs 19 crore to DOT.During the year, 1998-1999, the company increased the installed capacity of Optical Fibre Cables from 4000 CKM to 8000 CKM. During the year 1999-2000, the company increased the installed capacity of Optical Fibre Cables from 8000 CKM to 17,000 CKM. During the year 2001-2002, the company increased the installed capacity of Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables from 34.26 LCKM to 41.91 LCKM. During the year, 2002-2003, the company successfully launched OFC cable for cable TV operators. During the year 2003-2004, the company increased the installed capacity of Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables from 41.91 LCKM to 49.68 LCKM. During the year 2006-2007, the company developed UTP 4 Pair, CAT 5 cables for Exports Markets. During the year 2007-2008, the company developed high voltage Air Bunched Cables for Exports Markets.During the year 2008-2009, the company acquired the entire 100% issue and paid-up capital of Marine Cables & Wires Private Limited. In July 2008, Apar Industries Limited (AIL) became entitled to take and Controller and Management of the company.